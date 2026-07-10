Michigan Stars Yaxel Lendeborg, Morez Johnson, Kobe Bufkin Light Up Summer League Action
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The Las Vegas NBA Summer League tipped off on Thursday night and there were a few former Michigan players who took the court. Hunter Dickinson and Tarris Reed Jr., while both players transferred out of Michigan, played on Thursday and had respectable stat lines.
But it was the trio of Yaxel Lendeborg, Morez Johnson Jr., and Kobe Bufkin who stole the show. In their first Las Vegas action, both Lendeborg and Johnson Jr. played against one another, with Dusty May watching and observing his new squad.
Yaxel has a double-double en route to win
In the first game of the NBA Las Vegas Summer League, Yaxel Lendeborg's Golden State Warriors took on Dusty May, Morez Johnson Jr., and the Dallas Mavericks. While May was on the sideline watching his new team take the court, he saw a show from the former Big Ten Player of the Year.
Yaxel Lendeborg was dominant in a 101-90 win over the Mavericks. He looks as NBA ready as it gets and Lendeborg was nearly flawless once again. On Thursday, he scored 21 points on 8-for-13 shooting, and grabbed 10 rebounds. Lendeborg also dished out six assists.
Lendeborg is showing that his age shouldn't have hindered teams from drafting him, and he will likely get ample playing time right away this NBA season.
Morez lights up the scoreboard
And while Lendeborg was flawless for Golden State, Morez Johnson Jr. led all scorers.
On 12-of-17 shooting, Johnson Jr. scored 27 points, while knocking down one three. He also grabbed eight rebounds, and blocked a pair of shots. Johnson Jr. dominated in the post and further showed why his stock climbed during the NBA Combine.
Johnson Jr. had a terrific year at Michigan, giving the Wolverines a constant motor, while becoming a menace in the paint.
Kobe Bufkin puts up a 30-piece
After being waived by the Los Angeles Lakers, Kobe Bufkin landed on the New Orleans Pelicans Summer League team.
Bufkin has battled injuries and has struggled to earn his place in a lineup, but he showed on Thursday why he was a coveted prospect coming out of Michigan. Bufkin lit up the scoreboard, scoring 30 points and making 5-of-9 three-point shots in the game. He grabbed six rebounds and dished out two assists as well.
Bufkin is going to need a good Summer League to make a roster this season, and this was the start he needed.
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Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI during the 2025 football season. Trent also serves as the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI. His other bylines have appeared on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.Follow @trentknoop