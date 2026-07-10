Michigan Stars Yaxel Lendeborg, Morez Johnson, Kobe Bufkin Light Up Summer League Action

The Las Vegas NBA Summer League tipped off on Thursday night and there were a few former Michigan players who took the court. Hunter Dickinson and Tarris Reed Jr., while both players transferred out of Michigan, played on Thursday and had respectable stat lines.

But it was the trio of Yaxel Lendeborg, Morez Johnson Jr., and Kobe Bufkin who stole the show. In their first Las Vegas action, both Lendeborg and Johnson Jr. played against one another, with Dusty May watching and observing his new squad.

Yaxel has a double-double en route to win

In the first game of the NBA Las Vegas Summer League, Yaxel Lendeborg's Golden State Warriors took on Dusty May, Morez Johnson Jr., and the Dallas Mavericks. While May was on the sideline watching his new team take the court, he saw a show from the former Big Ten Player of the Year.

Yaxel Lendeborg was dominant in a 101-90 win over the Mavericks. He looks as NBA ready as it gets and Lendeborg was nearly flawless once again. On Thursday, he scored 21 points on 8-for-13 shooting, and grabbed 10 rebounds. Lendeborg also dished out six assists.

Yaxel Lendeborg 21 PTS, 10 REB, 6 AST, 8/13 FG, 2/4 3FG, +22, 71.1% TS vs. Mavs https://t.co/69ZzxHJ6dL pic.twitter.com/yYhbQdgJtm — Basketball Performances (@NBAPerformances) July 10, 2026

Lendeborg is showing that his age shouldn't have hindered teams from drafting him, and he will likely get ample playing time right away this NBA season.

Morez lights up the scoreboard

And while Lendeborg was flawless for Golden State, Morez Johnson Jr. led all scorers.

On 12-of-17 shooting, Johnson Jr. scored 27 points, while knocking down one three. He also grabbed eight rebounds, and blocked a pair of shots. Johnson Jr. dominated in the post and further showed why his stock climbed during the NBA Combine.

What an NBA Summer League debut by the No. 9 overall pick, Morez Johnson Jr. 🔥



27 PTS (game-high)

12-17 FGM

8 REB

3 STL

2 BLK pic.twitter.com/SWiAf2NHcL — NBA (@NBA) July 10, 2026

Johnson Jr. had a terrific year at Michigan, giving the Wolverines a constant motor, while becoming a menace in the paint.

Kobe Bufkin puts up a 30-piece

After being waived by the Los Angeles Lakers, Kobe Bufkin landed on the New Orleans Pelicans Summer League team.

Bufkin has battled injuries and has struggled to earn his place in a lineup, but he showed on Thursday why he was a coveted prospect coming out of Michigan. Bufkin lit up the scoreboard, scoring 30 points and making 5-of-9 three-point shots in the game. He grabbed six rebounds and dished out two assists as well.

Kobe Bufkin led the @PelicansNBA with 30 PTS, 6 REB and 5 AST. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WMIQmzbqHW — NBA G League (@nbagleague) July 10, 2026

Bufkin is going to need a good Summer League to make a roster this season, and this was the start he needed.