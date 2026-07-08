Michigan in the NBA: Wolverines' Caris LeVert, Tim Hardaway Jr., Others Find New Home

The NBA offseason is in full swing and there have been some big moves. LeBron James opted to leave the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat were able to land Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

There have also been some moves revolving around former Michigan players. Here's a look at a few roster moves and where these former Wolverines are now playing.

Caris LeVert moved to the Bucks

On Tuesday, the Detroit Pistons traded Caris LeVert to the Milwaukee Bucks in a cap-saving move. LeVert was moved after one season playing in Detroit, where he played in 60 games off the bench.

The 2016 NBA Draft pick averaged 7.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, and two assists per game for the Pistons, while seeing the court just under 20 minutes per game. LeVert has been a career 13.2 points per game scorer since he entered the NBA, shooting 34.4% from three.

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LeVert began his career with the Brooklyn Nets before playing for the Indiana Pacers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, and the Pistons. His best season was back in 2020-21, where he averaged just over 20 points per game, playing for both the Nets and Pacers.

He played 103 career games during his time at Michigan. LeVert struggled to stay on the court in his final two seasons due to injury, but he was a big part of the Wolverines' team. He averaged over 12 points per game in his final three seasons at Michigan.

Moritz Wagner finds a new home

Mo Wagner has enjoyed a eight-year career in the NBA, most of his time spent with the Orlando Magic, but Wagner is leaving his brother Franz and Orlando after inking a two-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets. He signed a deal worth $19 million.

Wagner played in 66 games in the last two seasons with the Magic, making one start. This past year, Wagner averaged 6.9 points and 3.2 rebounds per game. Two seasons ago, Wagner had his best season as a pro, averaging 12.9 points and 4.9 rebounds per game, coming off the bench.

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The former Wolverine was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2018 draft, but played one season in LA. He also had stints with the Washington Wizards and Boston Celtics.

Wagner played three seasons at Michigan, starting every game in his final two years. A fan favorite, Wagner averaged 14.6 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Wolverines in his final year in Ann Arbor.

Tim Hardaway Jr. lands at his father's home

Tim Hardaway Jr. has enjoyed a long NBA career, averaging over double figures in every season but one. After one season playing for the Denver Nuggets, Hardaway Jr. heads to the Miami Heat on a one-year deal, playing with Giannis and playing for his father's old franchise.

Hardaway Sr. is even allowing his son to wear his No. 10 jersey this season.

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This past season, playing in 80 games for the Nuggets and making six starts, Hardaway Jr. averaged 13.5 points, while shooting over 40% from three. Hardaway Jr. has been a three-point specialist since coming into the league, and owns a career 36.6% from deep. He has played for the New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks, Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons, and the Nuggets.

Hardaway Jr. played three seasons at Michigan, starting every game of his Wolverine career. He was a career 14.3 ponts per game scorer at Michigan, while shooting just over 34% from three.

Hunter Dickinson, Kobe Bufkin

On a couple of smaller notes, the Los Angeles Lakers waived Kobe Bufkin, clearing him for free agency. Since coming into the NBA, Bufkin has played in 43 career games over three seasons. He has played for the Atlanta Hawks and the Lakers.

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Former Wolverine big man, and Kansas transfer, Hunter Dickinson recently agreed on a two-way deal with the New Orleans Pelicans. He played in five total games with the Pelicans this past season. He averaged 2.4 points and one rebound.