Michigan Basketball Assistant Appears to Have Joined Dusty May, Dallas Mavericks
In this story:
When Dusty May abruptly left Michigan, the first two concerns were: Will Michigan keep its roster intact and will the Wolverines lose much of their coaching staff?
As of this writing, Mike Boynton Jr. has kept the entire roster intact, while waiting for word on L.J. Cason's decision. So far, Boynton is batting 1.000, and has done an incredible job of retention. But when it comes to the coaching staff, it appears that one coach might've followed May to the Dallas Mavericks.
On Thursday, reporter Mike Curtis posted a photo on X showing Morez Johnson Jr. shooting threes. Beside him, it appears to be Michigan assistant coach Drew Williamson, who is decked in Dallas Mavericks gear.
There has been no formal announcement from Williamson, Michigan, or Dallas regarding him leaving Michigan. But it's interesting that he is with May and the Mavericks. Putting two and two together, Dallas is his next likely destination.
Williamson has been by May's side
Since the 2021-22 season, Williamson has been right beside Dusty May. During his time at Florida Atlantic, May hired Williamson from Virginia State, where Williamson was coaching. He spent three seasons at FAU with May, and then once May came over to Michigan, he brought Williamson.
Not only was Williamson one of May's lead assistants, but he is Michigan's recruiting coordinator. He was a key piece in player development and relationship bonding on both FAU and Michigan. While Mike Boynton was instrumental in getting the majority of the players on the roster, Williamson did quite a bit himself.
Losing Williamson will sting, if it becomes official. But Boynton has already proven to be a ferocious recruiter, and he will need to add one or two staff members to the Wolverines for next season.
Coaching Rez
For Williamson, like most coaches, he would get to live out his dream of coaching in the NBA. While the collegiate level is great, and winning a national title is even sweeter, the chance to coach at the highest level is too much to pass on.
If Williamson is indeed in Dallas, he won't only join his head coach, but he will also reconnect with Morez Johnson Jr. After playing one season at Illinois and Michigan, Johnson Jr. entered the NBA Draft and was picked by the Mavericks.
Johnson Jr. played a major role in Michigan's success this past season. He averaged 13.1 points and 7.8 rebounds. He also hit his first-ever three-point shot at the college level.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI during the 2025 football season. Trent also serves as the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI. His other bylines have appeared on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.Follow @trentknoop