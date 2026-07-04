Michigan in NBA Summer League: Yaxel Lendeborg Dazzles, Vlad Goldin Notches Double-Figures

The California Classic NBA Summer League tipped off on Friday and there were four former Wolverines who played. Both Yaxel Lendeborg and Vlad Goldin took the court, along with Tarris Reed Jr. and Tre Donaldson — although neither finished their career in Ann Arbor.

Yaxel Lendeborg stole the show

The Warriors Gold squad crushed the Los Angeles Lakers, 104-72, and it was the former Wolverine who shined. Lendeborg, the No. 11 overall pick in the draft, scored a team-high 19 points, tying Cameron Carr on the Lakers.

Lendeborg went a flawless 6-for-6 from the field, including making all four of his three-point shots. The 6'9" forward dished out a team-high six assists, and was tied leading Golden State with five rebounds. Lendeborg also blocked one shot and stole a ball. He also had four late turnovers, but it was nearly a flawless first performance in his debut in the Summer League.

HAVE A NIGHT, @Yaxel_Lendeborg!



🏀 19 PTS

🏀 5 REB

🏀 6 AST

🏀 4-4 3PM

🏀 6-6 FGM



Warriors defeat the Lakers in California Classic action! pic.twitter.com/Uslt9XVfHq — NBA (@NBA) July 4, 2026

Vlad Goldin shows his consistent ways

Entering his second season in the NBA, Vlad Goldin hopes to show he belongs in the league as a member of the Miami Heat. On Friday, the Heat took down the Spurs, 88-87.

Goldin scored 14 points, going 4-of-6 from the field, making one three-point shot. Goldin tied for a team-high seven rebounds in the win. He also dished out three assists, and led Miami blocking two shots in the win.

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Last season, Goldin played in nine games with Miami as a rookie, seeing less than three minutes per game.

The 7'1" center played his final season of college basketball at Michigan, transferring to the Wolverines with Dusty May. Goldin had an All-Big Ten season, averaging a team-high 16.6 points per game. He grabbed seven rebounds for the Sweet 16 team that season, too.

Reed Jr. and Donaldson take the court

Tarris Reed Jr. played two seasons with Michigan under Juwan Howard. After beginning his career in Ann Arbor, he opted to transfer to UConn following the Wolverines parting ways with Howard. Reed Jr. had a tremendous career with the Huskies and will now look to make the Spurs.

Starting for San Antonio, Reed Jr. scored 10 points, making 30% of his shots. He also grabbed a team-high seven rebounds in the loss to Miami.

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As for Tre Donaldson, after starting his career at Auburn, he transferred to Michigan for Dusty May's first season as the head coach. But after the Wolverines made it apparent they wanted Elliot Cadeau, Donaldson left for Miami. Back playing with Goldin in the Summer League for Miami, Donaldson came off the bench in his first game.

On the court for 18 minutes, Donaldson went 1-of-3 for 2 points. He also grabbed four rebounds, dished out two assists, and turned the ball over three times.