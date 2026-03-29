Three Michigan Basketball Players on Midwest All-Region Team After Elite 8 Victory

The Midwest Region came to a close on Sunday afternoon as Michigan trounced Tennessee in the Elite Eight. The Wolverines took down Tennessee, 95-62, and will now move on to the Final Four, where they will take on Arizona next Saturday.

Michigan won the region, and the Midwest All-Region Team was announced following the game.

Yaxel Lendeborg was named the Most Outstanding Player and both Roddy Gayle Jr., and Elliot Cadeau were named to the All-Region Team. Tennessee's Ja'Kobi Gillespie and Alabama's Labaron Philon joined the trio of Wolverines.

Midwest All-Region Team 👇



〽️ Yaxel Lendeborg (Most Outstanding Player)

〽️ Roddy Gayle

〽️ Elliot Cadeau

🟠 Ja’Kobi Gillespie

🐘 Labaron Philon#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/11Ju1xfNnw — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 29, 2026

Wolverines' trio in the NCAA Tournament

Yaxel Lendeborg has been everything Michigan was hoping it was getting — and then some — since he signed with the Wolverines. He won the Big Ten Player of the Year Award, and was named a First-Team All-American.

Lendeborg impacts the game in ways other than just scoring. At times, he can get a little too passive, but that hasn't been an issue in Michigan's last three wins in the NCAA Tournament. Lendeborg has scored 25, 23, and 27 points, respectively, in those games. He has added 25 rebounds and dished out 13 assists in the last three games.

He has been by far and away the most impactful player on the court for Michigan and there was little question he would win the Most Outstanding Player Award.

Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

While Lendeborg has been the catalyst thus far, point guard Elliot Cadeau has been tasked with a bigger role since L.J. Cason suffered a torn ACL and he has exceeded expectations. Cadeau wasn't known for his scoring ability when he transferred from North Carolina to Michigan, but he has shot the three well.

Since the NCAA Tournament has begun, Cadeau has shot 40% from deep and had made eight threes. Cadeau has averaged 10.5 points and dished out 8.3 assists. The junior guard keeps the offense rolling and he has been on the court more, playing a pivotal role.

Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Then there is March Roddy Gayle Jr. Along with both Cadeau and Trey McKenney seeing an uptick of minutes, so has Gayle Jr. and he was terrific. Both he and McKenney were paramount off the bench in Michigan's win over Alabama.

This postseason, the Ohio State transfer has averaged 10.3 points off the bench, which is over three more points than he averaged in the regular season. Gayle Jr. has been more steady from three and teams have to be aware of where he is at on the court.