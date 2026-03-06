Michigan Teammates Show Support for Injured G L. J. Cason Before Iowa Game
In this story:
Friday was very bittersweet for Michigan. On one hand, the Wolverines went into Illinois and whooped the Illini to claim an outright Big Ten Championship. However, the Maize and Blue lost arguably their most important bench player in the win.
Sophomore guard L.J. Cason suffered a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the year.
Fast forward to Thursday and Michigan will play its first game without Cason. To show support, his teammates were seen wearing No. 2 Cason jerseys during pregame shootaround.
It's not the first time we've seen this team rally around one another. In particular, Yaxel Lendeborg has worn the jerseys of his teammates. We've seen him wear Roddy Gayle Jr.'s when the Wolverines were facing Ohio State — Gayle Jr.'s former team. And it was the same this past Friday when Morez Johnson went to Illinois to face his former team.
How Michigan will respond without Cason
Earlier this week, head coach Dusty May talked about how important it's going to be for starting point guard Elliot Cadeau to stay on the court without foul issues.
"As far as Elliot, yeah, this will force Elliot to be, I guess, much more solid with his defensive decision making when it comes to fouling," May said on Monday. "He doesn't have that insurance policy anymore, named L.J. behind him, because L.J. came in and carried the load several games for our group.
"So that's not there anymore, but this is a great opportunity for Roddy and Trey and Nimari to play more, and those guys are really good players, and our rotation's been nine, and nine, I think, is too deep, I mean, that's playing too many guys if you want to optimize everyone. But we felt like we had nine guys that deserved a play that gave us a different element.
"There wasn't any of those nine that we felt like we could cut out of the rotation because of how good they are. We look at this as another challenge, but it's also an opportunity for guys to play a little bit more, to play longer periods, to play through a mistake, to play a little bit different role, and we do feel like these guys are a lot better than they were earlier this year, and so we're prepared to handle whatever comes at us."
As far as a player who's likely going to see more on-ball minutes, that's freshman Trey McKenney. May said McKenney is ready and has improved — we will see how the Wolverines adjust against Iowa.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI during the 2025 football season. Trent also serves as the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI. His other bylines have appeared on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.Follow @trentknoop