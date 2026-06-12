Why Michigan Football is in Prime Position to Edge Out Texas A&M for Elite Targets
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The next two weekends will be pivotal for Michigan's 2027 recruiting class. The Wolverines are currently hosting five-star cornerback Joshua Dobson — along with four-star edge rusher Ifeanyi Emedobi, who the Wolverines are expected to land.
The following weekend will be Victors Weekend, and there will be several top-end talent in Ann Arbor. However, there is a true recruiting battle brewing between the Wolverines and SEC's Texas A&M. The Aggies and Michigan are battling it out for both Dobson and four-star wide receiver Damani Warren.
And Michigan has put itself in position to land both prospects.
Joshua Dobson chose not to commit to the Aggies last weekend
Texas A&M has been the presumed leader for quite some time. The Cornelius (NC) five-star cornerback chose to spurn LSU and replace his Tigers' visit with Michigan, and Dobson said not to count out the Wolverines in his recruitment.
There was speculation that the 6'1", 185-pound corner would commit to the Aggies last weekend on his visit, but he didn't, and now Michigan has the chance to build real momentum. There is clear interest from Dobson, as he has spoken very highly about the Maize and Blue.
Michigan has a real need for the No. 11 prospect in the country. The Wolverines are set to lose their three starting corners from this season, and a player like Dobson could see the field right away next season.
Dobson is also slated to take a visit to South Carolina, but as of now, things are shaping up to come down to a wire-to-wire finish between Texas A&M and Michigan.
Final two teams for four-star playmaker Damani Warren
Another battle between Michigan and Texas A&M — four-star wide receiver Damani Warren just came off a visit to see the Aggies and will be in Ann Arbor next weekend.
The 6'4" wide receiver has had a good relationship with Michigan's wide receiver coach Micah Simon and that relationship is paying off. Speaking to Warren recently, he told me that the Wolverines are "right there".
An injury hampered most of his season a year ago, but the former five-star wide receiver is looking to explode in his senior season and the Wolverines would love to add him to their class. He is a big bodied playmaker, who excels catching contested passes.
Warren is looking to find the best fit for himself, and Michigan has a chance to sell that next weekend. Another tidbit to watch in Warren's recruitment is that the Wolverines are also recruiting his adopted brother and high school quarterback, Thaddeus Thatcher. It's likely not a package deal, but the two would enjoy playing with one another in college.
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Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI during the 2025 football season. Trent also serves as the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI. His other bylines have appeared on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.Follow @trentknoop