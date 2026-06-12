Why Michigan Football is in Prime Position to Edge Out Texas A&M for Elite Targets

The next two weekends will be pivotal for Michigan's 2027 recruiting class. The Wolverines are currently hosting five-star cornerback Joshua Dobson — along with four-star edge rusher Ifeanyi Emedobi, who the Wolverines are expected to land.

The following weekend will be Victors Weekend, and there will be several top-end talent in Ann Arbor. However, there is a true recruiting battle brewing between the Wolverines and SEC's Texas A&M. The Aggies and Michigan are battling it out for both Dobson and four-star wide receiver Damani Warren.

And Michigan has put itself in position to land both prospects.

Joshua Dobson chose not to commit to the Aggies last weekend

Texas A&M has been the presumed leader for quite some time. The Cornelius (NC) five-star cornerback chose to spurn LSU and replace his Tigers' visit with Michigan, and Dobson said not to count out the Wolverines in his recruitment.

There was speculation that the 6'1", 185-pound corner would commit to the Aggies last weekend on his visit, but he didn't, and now Michigan has the chance to build real momentum. There is clear interest from Dobson, as he has spoken very highly about the Maize and Blue.

Michigan has a real need for the No. 11 prospect in the country. The Wolverines are set to lose their three starting corners from this season, and a player like Dobson could see the field right away next season.

Dobson is also slated to take a visit to South Carolina, but as of now, things are shaping up to come down to a wire-to-wire finish between Texas A&M and Michigan.

Final two teams for four-star playmaker Damani Warren

Another battle between Michigan and Texas A&M — four-star wide receiver Damani Warren just came off a visit to see the Aggies and will be in Ann Arbor next weekend.

The 6'4" wide receiver has had a good relationship with Michigan's wide receiver coach Micah Simon and that relationship is paying off. Speaking to Warren recently, he told me that the Wolverines are "right there".

Coming off a visit to Texas A&M, coveted four-star WR Damani Warren will visit #Michigan on June 19.



There is real interest in the Wolverines and his relationship with WR coach Micah Simon is playing a factor.



'Michigan is right there'



STORY: https://t.co/r3ALunchwG pic.twitter.com/S4qlNq6Hx4 — Trent Knoop (@TrentKnoop) June 11, 2026

An injury hampered most of his season a year ago, but the former five-star wide receiver is looking to explode in his senior season and the Wolverines would love to add him to their class. He is a big bodied playmaker, who excels catching contested passes.

Warren is looking to find the best fit for himself, and Michigan has a chance to sell that next weekend. Another tidbit to watch in Warren's recruitment is that the Wolverines are also recruiting his adopted brother and high school quarterback, Thaddeus Thatcher. It's likely not a package deal, but the two would enjoy playing with one another in college.