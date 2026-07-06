7'3" Marcus Moller, Versatile Wing Ricky Liburd Lock In With Michigan — 3 Left

Mike Boynton continues his dominance on the Michigan retention front. On Monday, two more Wolverines reaffirmed their intentions to suit up for the maize and blue next season, despite Dusty May no longer the coach.

7'3" freshman center Marcus Moller was the first player to announce he would return to Michigan. Shortly after, rising sophomore Ricky Liburd said he was staying put.

Michigan freshman Marcus Moller, a 7-foot-3 center from Denmark, is staying at Michigan despite Dusty May's departure, he told @Rivals. https://t.co/bDDlZTSYkb pic.twitter.com/yQjACehnom — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) July 6, 2026

Moller comes to Michigan as a part in the highly-decorated 2026 recruiting class. He was not ranked by the recruiting services, but Moller had some quality offers. Programs like SMU, Oklahoma State, and Colorado State were after the prospect from Spain.

Moller will likely take a year or two of development, but he fits what Michigan is looking for. The Wolverines look for a big man who can run up and down the court, protect the rim, and grab rebounds.

Big year incoming for Liburd

On the surface, the re-addition of Ricky Liburd might not seem big to the casual fan, as he didn't play a single second of basketball in 2025-26. However, Liburd is considered a future breakout star in Ann Arbor, and someone the staff wanted back.

Liburd is expected to vie for the starting wing role next to Elliot Cadeau and Tre McKenney. Liburd is known as a three-and-D player, and someone who prides himself on doing the little things to help his team win.

This is a big one, actually. https://t.co/jpTaoSWcb3 — Trent Knoop (@TrentKnoop) July 6, 2026

"I feel like I'm just like an athletic wing, like a three-and-D, I could shoot," Liburd said back in May. "I can play defense, but I feel like my niche is like my defense and I do the intangibles. Like, I make the energy plays or if we need to stop, I'll go get that stop.

"If we need to rebound, I'll go get that rebound, you know, take a charge and maybe even setting a good screen just to get somebody else open. Like, I'm just all part of like impacting the game as like, as much as I can."

Michigan has three players to hear from

Editor note: Reports indicate Oscar Goodman will also be back after publishing this article.

And it's down to three.

All three being fairly big decisions for the program. Guard L.J. Cason, forward Oscar Goodman, and forward Quinn Costello all have to make their official announcements.

Cason tore his ACL late in the season, but with the new 5-for-5 NCAA rule, Cason could return to the court late in 2027, in hopes of giving Michigan a late push. As for Goodman is someone who could help Michigan right away. Like Liburd, Goodman is projected to play a big role in 2026-27.

Costello comes to Ann Arbor as a top-40 prospect and someone who can play either the '4' or '5' next season. Michigan's front-line depth isn't great, so Costello coming in would be massive for the Wolverines.