Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Cooper Flagg, Kawhi Leonard, Devin Booker)

A bunch of star players will take the floor in a small, four-game NBA slate on Tuesday night, including Jalen Brunson, Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant, Victor Wembanyama and more.

The game of the night may be between the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers, but L.A. is playing the second night of a back-to-back and may not have some key players in that game.

Here’s a quick look at all four games on Feb. 10:

Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Houston Rockets

Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns

San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Despite the Lakers’ questions, I’m still eyeing a few player props on Tuesday, including a bet for Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi, who should get all the shots he can handle against Houston.

Betting on player props is a great way to get involved in the NBA if you’re just diving in now that football is over, as you don’t have to rely on a team to win or cover the spread to win your bet.

Here’s a breakdown of each of the players I like in the prop market on Feb. 10.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 10

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Kawhi Leonard OVER 29.5 Points (-114)

James Harden and Ivica Zubac were both shipped out of Los Angeles at the deadline, putting Kawhi Leonard in position to carry this Clippers team until Darius Garland (toe) is able to return.

This season, Leonard is averaging 28.0 points per game while shooting 49.5 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from beyond the arc. He's been even better in the month of February, averaging 30.2 points on 22.0 shots per game.

Leonard took 30 shots in the win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, and if his usage is anywhere near that again, he's a must bet in this market. The Rockets are No. 6 in the league in defensive rating, but Kawhi hung 41 points on them in their last meeting and has 65 points in two games against Houston this season.

With the Clippers lacking proven scoring options, I think Leonard is a great bet to score 30 or more points for the third game in a row.

Devin Booker 6+ Assists (-160)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Booker is a great prop target against Dallas:

This season, Booker is averaging 6.3 assists on 12.8 potential assists per game, and he had a great game moving the ball in his lone meeting with Dallas.

Booker finished that game with nine assists, and he's coming off a nine-assist game in his first matchup back from an ankle injury on Saturday. In 42 games this season, Booker has recorded at least six dimes on 23 occasions.

Dallas has a solid defensive rating this season (12th in the NBA), but it ranks 19th in opponent assists per game.

Booker is currently posting his highest usage percentage in the last three seasons, and he should remain the primary initiator for Phoenix on offense on Tuesday. I think he's a steal at this line, especially since he immediately returned to his usual role after missing seven games in a row.

Cooper Flagg OVER 29.5 Points and Rebounds (-125)

Sticking with the Mavericks-Suns matchup, I love rookie Cooper Flagg to have a big game after he had his four-game 30-point streak snapped in a loss to the Spurs on Saturday.

Flagg is averaging 20.3 points and 6.6 rebounds per game for the entire 2025-26 season, but his scoring has really come along since Dec. 1. Over 28 games, Flagg is averaging 22.8 points per game while shooting 49.7 percent from the field and 34.4 percent from 3. He’s also taking a healthy 17.5 shots per game during that stretch.

With Anthony Davis traded, this is Flagg’s team, and the Mavs rookie has taken a ton of shots in recent games in an attempt to will Dallas to a win. He’s shot 20 or more times in five of his last six games, scoring 32 or more points in four of those matchups.

This combo prop improves his floor (he has seven or more boards in six of his last eight games), and I wouldn’t be shocked if he carries a huge offensive workload against this Suns team.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.