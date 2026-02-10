Is Devin Booker Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Mavs vs. Suns)

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker returned from a seven-game absence due to an ankle injury on Saturday, playing over 32 minutes in a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Booker appears to have come out of that game healthy, as the Suns have removed him from the injury report ahead of Tuesday night's game against the Dallas Mavericks.

In his return to action, Booker had 21 points, two rebounds and nine assists, shooting 5-for-12 from the field (1-for-7 from 3). The star guard is averaging 25.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game this season, and he should play a big role against Dallas on Tuesday.

Oddsmakers have set the Suns as 8.5-point favorites at home in this matchup, and they are an impressive 17-9 striaght up at home in the 2025-26 campaign.

Booker's return is a major boost to a Phoenix offense that has struggled without him this season. The Suns are 5-6 in the 11 games that Booker has missed, and they're averaging just 106.2 points per game when he's sidelined.

With the former first-round pick set to return to his usual role on Tuesday, here's a look at my favorite prop bet for him against Dallas.

Best Devin Booker Prop Bet vs. Mavericks

Devin Booker 6+ Assists (-160)

This season, Booker is averaging 6.3 assists on 12.8 potential assists per game, and he had a great game moving the ball in his lone meeting with Dallas.

Booker finished that game with nine assists, and he's coming off a nine-assist game in his first matchup back from an ankle injury on Saturday. In 42 games this season, Booker has recorded at least six dimes on 23 occasions.

Dallas has a solid defensive rating this season (12th in the NBA), but it ranks 19th in opponent assists per game.

Booker is currently posting his highest usage percentage in the last three seasons, and he should remain the primary initiator for Phoenix on offense on Tuesday. I think he's a steal at this line, especially since he immediately returned to his usual role after missing seven games in a row.

