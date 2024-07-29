Moussa Diabate hoping for NBA breakthrough after signing new contract
After a slow start to his NBA career, former Michigan basketball center is hoping for a breakthrough after signing a new contract on Monday morning. Diabate, after spending two years with the Los Angeles Clippers, has now signed a two-way contract with the Charlotte Hornets.
Diabate was the 43rd pick in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Clippers after spending one season in Ann Arbor. The 6-foot-9 forward-center combo has played in 33 career NBA games in two seasons. For his career, Diabate has averaged 2.7 points and 2.2 rebounds in 7.8 minutes per game.
Diabate also had 32 career games in the NBA G-League where he's fared much better. Diabate has averaged 15.5 points and 10.2 rebounds per game for the Ontario Clippers.
Diabate came to Michigan for the 2021-22 season as a five-star recruit. He came to the Wolverines with fellow five-star Caleb Houstan. In his lone season with Michigan, Diabate averaged nine points and six rebounds in nearly 25 minutes per game. Diabate was on the All-Big Ten Freshmen Team.
Neither Diabate nor Houstan has been what they had hoped since leaving Michigan as former five-star recruits. But both of them are young and have plenty of time to establish themselves in the NBA. The Hornets were one of the worst teams in the NBA last season and it's possible Diabate could work himself into the frontcourt rotation.
