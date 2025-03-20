NCAA Tournament: First round schedule, TV channels
March Madness has officially arrived, as the next two days feature 32 games that college basketball junkies will undoubtedly be tuned into. The first round NCAA tournament kicks off this afternoon with No. 9 Creighton taking on No. 8 Louisville, and will continue for the remainder of the day until the final matchup between No. 14 UNCW vs No. 3 Texas Tech.
Here's a look at the entire schedule for the first round of the tournament, including times and tv channels:
Thursday, March 20
9 Creighton vs 8 Louisville - 12:15 pm ET, CBS
13 High Point vs 4 Purdue - 12:40 pm ET, TruTV
14 Montana vs 3 Wisconsin - 1:30 pm ET, TNT
16 SIUE vs 1 Houston - 2:00 pm ET, TBS
16 Alabama State vs 1 Auburn - 2:50 pm ET, CBS
12 McNeese State vs 5 Clemson - 3:15, TruTV
11 VCU vs 6 BYU - 4:05 pm ET, TNT
9 Georgia vs 8 Gonzaga - 4:35 pm ET, TBS
15 Wofford vs 2 Tennessee - 6:50 pm ET, TNT
10 Arkansas vs 7 Kansas - 7:10 pm ET, CBS
13 Yale vs 4 Texas A&M - 7:25 pm ET, TBS
11 Drake vs 6 Missouri - 7:35 pm ET, TruTV
10 Utah State vs 7 UCLA - 9:25 pm ET, TNT
15 Omaha vs 2 St. John's - 9:45 pm ET, CBS
12 UC San Diego vs 5 Michigan - 10:00 pm ET, TBS
14 UNCW vs 3 Texas Tech - 10:10 pm ET, TruTV
Friday, March 21
9 Baylor vs 8 Mississippi State - 12:15 pm ET, CBS
15 Robert Morris vs 2 Alabama - 12:40 pm ET, TruTV
14 Lipscomb vs 3 Iowa State - 1:30 pm ET, TNT
12 Colorado State vs 5 Memphis - 2:00 pm ET, TBS
16 Mt St Mary's vs 1 Duke - 2:50 pm ET, CBS
10 Vanderbilt vs 7 St Mary's CA - 3:15 pm ET, TruTV
11 UNC vs 6 Ole Miss - 4:05 pm ET, TNT
13 Grand Canyon vs 4 Maryland - 4:35 pm ET, TBS
16 Norfolk State vs 1 Florida - 6:50 pm ET, TNT
14 Troy vs 3 Kentucky - 7:10 pm ET, CBS
10 New Mexico vs 7 Marquette - 7:25 pm ET, TBS
13 Akron vs 4 Arizona - 7:35 pm ET, TruTV
9 Oklahoma vs 8 UConn - 9:25 pm ET, TNT
11 Xavier vs 6 Illinois - 9:45 pm ET, CBS
15 Bryant vs 2 Michigan State - 10:00 pm ET, TBS
12 Liberty vs 5 Oregon - 10:10 pm ET, TruTV
