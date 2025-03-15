Predicting final score of Big Ten Semifinals between Michigan basketball vs. Maryland
The Big Ten Quarterfinals were dominated by the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds on Friday. Both Maryland and Michigan cruised past Illinois and Purdue, respectively, on their way to a Semifinal clash. The Terrapins crushed the Illini, 88-65, on Friday evening and guard Rodney Rice stole the show scoring 26 points on 8-of-12 shooting. Then Michigan finished off the night by having a superb second half and dismantling the Boilermakers, 86-68. Forward Danny Wolf led a balanced attack scoring 18 points.
Maryland and Michigan met just one time this season and it came during the last week of the regular season. The Terrapins came into Crisler Center and won 71-65 over Michigan -- a team that lost four of its last six games to finish the year. While the Wolverines were in a serious drought, it would appear like a break is what the team needed in order to right some wrongs. But Saturday afternoon won't be easy. Maryland has one of the best starting fives in college basketball and the Wolverines will have to play stuffing defense as they did against the Boilermakers in order to win.
Michigan needs to see good play from Tre Donaldson, who got hot and made three 3s on Friday. The Wolverines have been getting consistent scoring from both Vlad Goldin and Danny Wolf, but that third option is needed against really good teams. It's going to be a battle of the bigs down low. Maryland and Michigan both have a top big-man duo that will be on display. Goldin and Wolf, Derick Queen and Julian Reese. Which combo gets more rebounds and helps secure second-chance points?
I like Maryland in a close one. But if the Wolverines play like they did against Purdue, Michigan can beat anyone.
Final score: Maryland 75, Michigan 71
