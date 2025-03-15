Social media reacts to Michigan basketball regaining confidence and crushing Purdue on Friday night
The time off appeared to do Michigan men's basketball some good. After losing four of the last six games to end the regular season, the Wolverines bounced back in a major way against Purdue in the Big Ten Conference Tournament on Friday night. After entering halftime with a four-point lead, Michigan dominated the second half to take down the Boilermakers, 86-68. Now, Michigan can say it beat Purdue two out of three times in Dusty May's first season as the head coach.
It was a balanced effort for the Wolverines. Six Michigan players had eight or more points with four players in double figures. Danny Wolf led the way with 18 points and point guard Tre Donaldson regained his stroke from deep adding 13 points with three 3s. The maize and blue shot 52% from the field against the Boilermakers who has one of the top defenses in the Big Ten. Michigan also corrected its turnover issues. The most turnover-prone team in the conference held their own with turning it over just six times.
With a rematch against Maryland on the line come Saturday, here's what social media thought of the Wolverines' dominant win over Purdue.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Wink Martindale compares S Mason Curtis to former Michigan football All-American
Michigan Football: The biggest spring question for the Wolverines
Ranking Michigan football position groups pre-spring ball
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7