Predicting final score of Rutgers vs. No. 15 Michigan basketball in a late Big Ten clash
No. 15 Michigan heads back to Crisler Center after winning a tight one in Lincoln against Nebraska on Monday. The Wolverines defeated the Huskers in a low-scoring affair, 49-46. The Wolverines had issues with turnovers and getting their shot to fall, and the hope is getting back home will propel the Michigan offense back to its standards.
The maize and blue have won four of their last five games but visiting Rutgers has won back-to-back games against Washington and USC. The Wolverines are nearly double-digit favorites against the Scarlet Knights, but Michigan knows all to well that these Big Ten games can come down to the wire and the Wolverines already had one tough test against Rutgers. Back in the beginning of Feb. Michigan took down Rutgers 66-63 in Piscataway in a game the Wolverines were supposed to win by a ton.
In that game, Rutgers didn't have their top dog, Dylan Harper. The Scarlet Knights lost by three to Michigan without the prolific freshman who missed some time due to an injury. Michigan did a good job against Rutgers' other standout freshman Ace Bailey who had just 10 points.
With Rutgers having both Harper and Bailey at full strength, Michigan will have to defend two likely top-three picks in the upcoming draft. But the Wolverines have plenty to play for and at the end of the day, the Scarlet Knights are just 14-14 (7-10). Michigan needs to see more from Danny Wolf who has labored on the offensive end of the court, and the Wolverines want to see Tre Donaldson get his shot back. This is a good time to do it with having Illinois, Maryland, and Michigan State still on the schedule.
Look for the Wolverines to make a statement on Thursday.
Final score prediction: Michigan 78, Rutgers 66
How to watch:
Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
Where: Crisler Center, Ann Arbor (MI)
Channel: Peacock
