Michigan Basketball: Danny Wolf is closing in on being a lottery pick in latest NBA mock draft
Michigan is making waves in the Big Ten Conference, sitting at the top of the standings, and the NCAA Tournament committee currently has the Wolverines slotted as a four-seed if the season ended today. This resurgence has largely been fueled by head coach Dusty May’s impressive work in the transfer portal, landing key pieces like Tre Donaldson, Vlad Goldin, and former Yale standout Danny Wolf.
Wolf has had some ups and downs, but overall, he has been one of Michigan’s most consistent and productive players. The 7-footer does a little bit of everything, ranking third on the team in scoring at 12.8 points per game, leading the team with 10 rebounds per contest, and dishing out 3.6 assists per game, good for second on the squad. He’s also shooting efficiently, hitting over 51% from the field and knocking down nearly 38% of his attempts from beyond the arc.
When looking ahead to the 2025 NBA Draft, Wolf is currently the only Michigan player drawing serious draft buzz. Some scouts project him as a late first-rounder, but in ESPN’s latest mock draft, Jonathan Givony has Wolf going No. 16 overall to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
“Wolf might be college basketball’s most unique player, ranking as the best pick-and-roll player in this draft class while being measured at 7-0,” Givony wrote. “He’s exceptionally skilled with his ability to handle, pass and finish with either hand, and is making 37% of his 3-pointers. He also rebounds prolifically, makes plays in passing lanes and protects the rim with outstanding basketball instincts. He isn’t seeing as many reps at point guard as he did earlier in the season after racking up 22 turnovers in a recent five-game span—NBA teams have seen different sides of his game, however, with the myriad ways he contributes to winning. He’s a little polarizing among scouts because of his unorthodox style, combined with his average speed, high turnover rate (27%), and poor free throw shooting (63%). He will have a lot of NBA eyes on him in March to see how he fares in some of Michigan’s biggest games.”
As Michigan gears up for the final stretch of the season, all eyes will be on Wolf to see if he can lead the Wolverines to a deep postseason run while solidifying his status as a first-round NBA Draft pick. With his versatility and unique skill set, he could be a game-changer come March Madness.
