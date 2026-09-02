Roddy Gayle Jr. Gains Small Victory in Pursuit of Playing for Michigan Basketball

According to Sam Ehrlich, guard Roddy Gayle Jr. has had a TRO granted, which allows him to practice with the Michigan basketball team.

But it's far from over.

Gayle Jr. has a preliminary injunction hearing scheduled for Sept. 17 at 2 p.m. ET and that will be the major battle. If Gayle Jr. is granted an injunction against the NCAA, he will be able to play for the Wolverines in the 2026-27 season. Granted, the NCAA could try to fight it and be granted a stay in its favor, but that's a bridge that would be crossed if it happens.

Good news after terrible news

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While it's only a small victory, it's a win nonetheless. It comes one day after the Wolverines got terrible news that star freshman Brandon McCoy Jr. suffered a torn ACL and will be forced to miss the entire season.

McCoy Jr. slipped on the court in Croatia during Michigan's final exhibition game. He was on the court for just 20 seconds of the game, and that ended his first season wearing the maize and blue.

Now, there is a big hole to fill at the wing. Heading into the season, McCoy Jr. was expected to start for Michigan, or at the least, be the sixth man. Ricky Liburd, who has been tabbed as a breakout star, was also battling.

Gayle Jr. is the player Michigan needs

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The Wolverines were already going to open their arms for Gayle Jr. But now it becomes of importance.

Gayle Jr. transferred to Michigan after spending two seasons at Ohio State. He started for the Wolverines, but after struggles, Dusty May opted to have him come off the bench. There was never complaints from Gayle Jr, instead, he embraced the role.

He provided Michigan with a spark off the bench and was often tabbed as 'March Roddy' for his ability to get hot in clutch moments. With McCoy Jr. out for the season, Gayle Jr. would likely slot in as the starting wing this season, assuming he wins his injunction hearing.

Gayle Jr. would provide Michigan with a championship mindset, along with the ability to hit the open three, and play stifling defense.

It's great for Michigan that Gayle Jr. is able to practice with the team, in that, assuming he does win his injunction hearing, he has a head start to gel with his new teammates.

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