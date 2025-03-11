Simulation predicts Michigan Wolverines make deep run in NCAA Tournament
With the NCAA Tournament just weeks away, the predictions are already rolling in. On Tuesday, well-known college basketball analytics site EvanMiya.com released its bracket simulation, and it has the Michigan Wolverines advancing to the Elite Eight.
While an appearance in the Elite Eight would be a great step for this team, Michigan fans likely aren't buying it. The Wolverines have struggled mightily down the stretch, losing four of their last six games. Worse yet, many of the issues that have led to those losses are issues that have plagued the Wolverines all season long. Poor rebounding, turnovers, and offensive struggles from the guards have all become part of Michigan's story for the 2024-25 season.
In order to make a deep run in the tournament, the Wolverines will need to find a way to correct all of those issues - something they've failed to do through 31 games this season.
But before the NCAA Tournament, the Wolverines will look to get back on track in the Big Ten Tournament this week. Michigan returns to the court on Friday, March 14 for a matchup with either No. 6 Purdue, No. 11 Rutgers, or No. 14 USC.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Ranking Michigan football position groups pre-spring ball
Predicting every game of the Big Ten Tournament following the bracket reveal
Michigan football predicted to miss out on Rivals 5-star QB to Big Ten foe
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7