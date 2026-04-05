Social Media Celebrates Michigan's Crushing Win Over Arizona in Final Four

As Michigan was preparing to play Arizona in Indianapolis in the Final Four, it was supposed to be a heavyweight fight between two evenly matched teams. Not many people picked the Wolverines to win the game, but not only did the Maize and Blue win on Saturday night — it was pure domination.

The Wolverines got out to an early lead and it was never close again. Michigan entered halftime with a 16 points lead, and the Wolverines would end Saturday night with a 91-73 win over the Wildcats.

And what made the win even more impressive is that Michigan did all of it with its star seeing limited minutes. The Big Ten Player of the Year, Yaxel Lendeborg, had a tough night. He was called for two fouls within the first 1:22 in the game and had to sit on the bench.

But Dusty May called on Lendeborg to return to the court, where he immediately came in and hit a three, and caused a steal. However, things would get worse for the versatile big. Lendeborg would drive to the rim, but his left foot slipped on Mo Krivas' foot. Lendeborg would hit two free throws and then exit the game.

Come to find out, he had an MCL sprain, along with a tweaked ankle. Despite all of that, Lendeborg started the second half and hit two threes. It was clear he wasn't 100% and was hobbling around, but he still came in and made an impact.

Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Beyond Lendeborg, Elliot Cadeau and Aday Mara were both sensational. Cadeau didn't shoot well, but he had a double-double and ran the offense smoothly. Without Lendeborg, more relied on Cadeau's shoulders and he might've had his best game as a Wolverine in that area.

Mara had a game-high 26 points. He grabbed nine rebounds, and blocked two shots. Arizona had no answers for Mara and even Krivas couldn't stop the 7'3" big man. The Wolverines enjoyed tossing the rock in the paint over the Wildcats' head — where Mara would slam the ball in.

Last but not least, Trey McKenney proved to be the best freshman on the court. All the talk has been about Arizona's two sensational freshmen, but it was McKenney who outplayed both of them. He scored 16 points and knocked down four threes.

Following Michigan's win, social media had plenty to say about the Wolverines. Here are some of the best reactions we could find.

Michigan dominated the No. 1 seed

Michigan's 18-point margin of victory is tied for the largest in an NCAA tournament game between 1-seeds since seeding began in 1979 😳 pic.twitter.com/uXRWJxBvHV — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) April 5, 2026

Dusty May — what a job

Michigan basketball is in the national championship game in Dusty May’s second season, two seasons removed from an 8-24 finish.



How on earth you name anyone but him the Coach of the Year is beyond me. — Brandon Justice (@BrandonJustice_) April 5, 2026

What an absolute clinic. An I ncredible win by a great team. One victory away from becoming a legendary team. — Scott Bell (@sbell021) April 5, 2026

FINAL: Michigan 91, Arizona 73



And it wasn't nearly as close as the final score would indicate.



It's crazy to think this program was 8-24 overall and 3-17 in Big Ten play under Juwan Howard just two years ago.



And now they will play for the national title on Monday night. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 5, 2026

Michigan 91, Arizona 73. Not as close as the score indicates, and the score does not indicate closeness. A fifth straight NCAA game scoring 90 by the Wolverines.



Michigan-UConn for the title Monday night. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) April 5, 2026

The national media were wrong..

Former Michigan players chime in

Umich do well in INDY !!!!! — Denard Robinson (@DenardX) April 5, 2026

Total dominance once again by Michigan hoops! 1 more to go Monday night — Jake Butt (@Jbooty88) April 5, 2026

Aday Mara was sensational

A dominant performance by Aday Mara tonight in the middle.



26 points, nine rebounds, and two blocks.



Elite. https://t.co/RMraFO6Em0 — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 5, 2026

Could Michigan get the job done for the Big Ten?