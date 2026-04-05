Social Media Celebrates Michigan's Crushing Win Over Arizona in Final Four
In this story:
As Michigan was preparing to play Arizona in Indianapolis in the Final Four, it was supposed to be a heavyweight fight between two evenly matched teams. Not many people picked the Wolverines to win the game, but not only did the Maize and Blue win on Saturday night — it was pure domination.
The Wolverines got out to an early lead and it was never close again. Michigan entered halftime with a 16 points lead, and the Wolverines would end Saturday night with a 91-73 win over the Wildcats.
And what made the win even more impressive is that Michigan did all of it with its star seeing limited minutes. The Big Ten Player of the Year, Yaxel Lendeborg, had a tough night. He was called for two fouls within the first 1:22 in the game and had to sit on the bench.
But Dusty May called on Lendeborg to return to the court, where he immediately came in and hit a three, and caused a steal. However, things would get worse for the versatile big. Lendeborg would drive to the rim, but his left foot slipped on Mo Krivas' foot. Lendeborg would hit two free throws and then exit the game.
Come to find out, he had an MCL sprain, along with a tweaked ankle. Despite all of that, Lendeborg started the second half and hit two threes. It was clear he wasn't 100% and was hobbling around, but he still came in and made an impact.
Beyond Lendeborg, Elliot Cadeau and Aday Mara were both sensational. Cadeau didn't shoot well, but he had a double-double and ran the offense smoothly. Without Lendeborg, more relied on Cadeau's shoulders and he might've had his best game as a Wolverine in that area.
Mara had a game-high 26 points. He grabbed nine rebounds, and blocked two shots. Arizona had no answers for Mara and even Krivas couldn't stop the 7'3" big man. The Wolverines enjoyed tossing the rock in the paint over the Wildcats' head — where Mara would slam the ball in.
Last but not least, Trey McKenney proved to be the best freshman on the court. All the talk has been about Arizona's two sensational freshmen, but it was McKenney who outplayed both of them. He scored 16 points and knocked down four threes.
Following Michigan's win, social media had plenty to say about the Wolverines. Here are some of the best reactions we could find.
Michigan dominated the No. 1 seed
Dusty May — what a job
The national media were wrong..
Former Michigan players chime in
Aday Mara was sensational
Could Michigan get the job done for the Big Ten?
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI during the 2025 football season. Trent also serves as the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI. His other bylines have appeared on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.Follow @trentknoop