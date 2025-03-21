Social media reacts to Michigan basketball escaping UC San Diego in Round 1 of NCAA Tournament
Despite turning the ball over nine times in the first half, Michigan men's basketball saw a mostly comfortable first half against UC San Diego in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Wolverines got out to a quick 10-0 lead, but as they often do -- the turnovers came. Michigan had a couple quick turnovers and the Tritons cut the lead to single digits. But Michigan's size, speed, and talent were too much for UC San Diego. Center Vlad Goldin had 11 points in the first 20 minutes and Danny Wolf added seven. Roddy Gayle Jr. came up big a couple of times and added six points off the bench for Michigan. The maize and blue entered half with a 41-27 lead.
The second half was nothing similar to the first. It wasn't the turnovers that haunted Michigan in the second half, it was poor shooting and missed free throws. The Tritons got out to a quick 12-0 run to cut the lead to three. Michigan would get a 3 from Tre Donaldson and re-take a seven-point lead, but UC San Diego would later tie the game up with three minutes left. Danny Wolf would miss a few free throws and it took a late 3 from Donaldson, along with two clutch free throws from Goldin to escape with a 68-65 win over the Tritons.
Michigan's next game will come Saturday against Texas A&M, but in the meantime, here's what social media thought of the Wolverines' win over UC San Diego.
