Social Media Roars With Excitement Following Michigan's National Title Win Over UConn
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Hail to the Victors rang through Lucas Oil Stadium as the Wolverines captured their first national title, and second overall, since 1989. Michigan took down a gritty UConn team, 69-63, on Monday night.
Michigan attempted to control of the game multiple times, but the Huskies kept battling. UConn dominated the glass, held Michigan to just two made three pointers in the game, and the Wolverines' best player, Yaxel Lendeborg, had just 13 points. But the Maize and Blue got the job done.
The Wolverines continue to find new ways to win games, and it proves that Michigan was just inevitable at the end. While Michigan's offense didn't play well, the Wolverines' defense did. UConn shot 9-of-33 from three itself, and the Wolverines' aggressive offense caused the Huskies to play overly aggressive and got into foul trouble.
Silas Demary Jr. ended up fouling out and Solo Ball had to play limited with four fouls. Tarris Reed Jr. had three in the first half, and he was also partially limited in the game.
UConn had 22 total fouls and the Wolverines made the most of it. Michigan went to the charity stripe to make 25-of-28 free throws. At times this season, free throws were the Wolverines Achilles Heel, but that wasn't the case on Monday. Michigan went up there calm, cool, and collected to win the game.
Following Michigan's win, social media celebrated. Here are some of the best reactions we found.
Michigan football and basketball have two titles since 2023
Just a few years ago, back in 2023, Michigan football captured a national title. Now, in 2026, the Wolverines' basketball program has done the same. Maize and Blue fans have had a lot to celebrate in a short period of time.
Elliot Cadeau was fantastic
Elliot Cadeau won the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four and it was well deserved. The starting point guard was the engine that kept the offense rolling. Michigan's offense was electric against Arizona, and Cadeau led all scorers against UConn with 19 points.
Adam Schefter celebrates
This team certainly makes a case
There have been a lot of good Michigan teams throughout the years, but has there been a team this dominant? Not quite sure. This Michigan team will go down as one of the best collegiate teams ever assembled.
Dusty May.. What a job
In just his second year at Michigan, Dusty May captured a national title. And it appears that May will be at Michigan for quite some time after turning down the North Carolina job.
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Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI during the 2025 football season. Trent also serves as the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI. His other bylines have appeared on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.Follow @trentknoop