Social Media Roars With Excitement Following Michigan's National Title Win Over UConn

Hail to the Victors rang through Lucas Oil Stadium as the Wolverines captured their first national title, and second overall, since 1989. Michigan took down a gritty UConn team, 69-63, on Monday night.

Michigan attempted to control of the game multiple times, but the Huskies kept battling. UConn dominated the glass, held Michigan to just two made three pointers in the game, and the Wolverines' best player, Yaxel Lendeborg, had just 13 points. But the Maize and Blue got the job done.

The Wolverines continue to find new ways to win games, and it proves that Michigan was just inevitable at the end. While Michigan's offense didn't play well, the Wolverines' defense did. UConn shot 9-of-33 from three itself, and the Wolverines' aggressive offense caused the Huskies to play overly aggressive and got into foul trouble.

Silas Demary Jr. ended up fouling out and Solo Ball had to play limited with four fouls. Tarris Reed Jr. had three in the first half, and he was also partially limited in the game.

UConn had 22 total fouls and the Wolverines made the most of it. Michigan went to the charity stripe to make 25-of-28 free throws. At times this season, free throws were the Wolverines Achilles Heel, but that wasn't the case on Monday. Michigan went up there calm, cool, and collected to win the game.

Following Michigan's win, social media celebrated. Here are some of the best reactions we found.

Michigan football and basketball have two titles since 2023

Just a few years ago, back in 2023, Michigan football captured a national title. Now, in 2026, the Wolverines' basketball program has done the same. Maize and Blue fans have had a lot to celebrate in a short period of time.

National Champions in both football & basketball in my lifetime. What a world. Go Blue. pic.twitter.com/uCUlh2S0tv — Brandon Justice (@BrandonJustice_) April 7, 2026

Michigan.



Basketball School. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 7, 2026

The Big Ten has now won the national championship in football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball.



The best conference in sports. — Brice Marich (@BriceMarich) April 7, 2026

Elliot Cadeau was fantastic

Elliot Cadeau won the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four and it was well deserved. The starting point guard was the engine that kept the offense rolling. Michigan's offense was electric against Arizona, and Cadeau led all scorers against UConn with 19 points.

An incredible redemption story for Elliot Cadeau.



A year ago, he left North Carolina.



This weekend?



16 PPG and 6.5 APG in two Final Four games. https://t.co/4mdJNj9V9A — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 7, 2026

Michigan wins the national title with a gritty 69-63 win over UConn. It is the second national title in men’s basketball in school history.



Elliot Cadeau led Michigan with 19. Dusty May wins his first national title.



This marks the Big Ten’s first national title since 2000. https://t.co/EbCurLabFa — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 7, 2026

Adam Schefter celebrates

This team certainly makes a case

There have been a lot of good Michigan teams throughout the years, but has there been a team this dominant? Not quite sure. This Michigan team will go down as one of the best collegiate teams ever assembled.

Is this the greatest #Michigan basketball team of all-time? — Brice Marich (@BriceMarich) April 7, 2026

Michigan was clearly the better team. They shot 38% from the field and 13% from 3 point range, got out rebounded, had fewer assists and still won the National Championship on their off day. #GOBlue — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 7, 2026

What a game.. UConn championship pedigree is real but Michigan was inevitable — ᗩᑎT ᗯᖇIGᕼT (@itsAntWright) April 7, 2026

By far this most memorable part of this team is that they won a million different ways. — Steve Lorenz (@TremendousUM) April 7, 2026

Dusty May.. What a job

In just his second year at Michigan, Dusty May captured a national title. And it appears that May will be at Michigan for quite some time after turning down the North Carolina job.

First of many! Best coach in basketball. Go blue! What a dominant season from start to finish! pic.twitter.com/JFXVxNg4AH — Jake Butt (@Jbooty88) April 7, 2026

That’s how you assemble a team and win a NATTY!!! — Coach McCann (@CoachMcCannJSG) April 7, 2026

Tip the hat to DUSTY MAY & @umichbball as they are the 2026 NATIONAL CHAMPS ! @dhurley15 ‘s @UConnHuskies were tenacious & gave the Maize & Blue a fierce battle. However in the end a Hoosier grad (Dusty) wins the title 69-63 in Indy as the @B1GMBBall get 1st title in 26 years. — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) April 7, 2026