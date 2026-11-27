The honeymoon is over. The Michigan Wolverines are 3-4 after an embarrassing week in Las Vegas where they gave up an average of 98 points-per-game in losses to Creighton and Miami.

The latter of which came on Thanksgiving Day, where the Wolverines were looking for a bounce back performance. They got off to a good start taking an early 21-13 lead, but were essentially blown away from there. They were only able to muster 24 points in the second half, and most of those came in garbage time.

The final result was Michigan on the wrong side of a 97-69 blowout at the hands of the Hurricanes, leaving them with a lot more questions than answers as the calendar is set to turn to December.

Here are our studs and duds from another poor performance.

Dud G Elliot Cadeau

Elliot Cadeau is supposed to be one of the team’s best players, and he took charge early as he was the catalyst for Michigan’s fast start. The rest of the game, however, was a shooting nightmare. Cadeau scored 15 points on 20 shots. He was 1-9 from 3-point land, which has been a sore spot for both Cadeau and the whole team early in the season. He had eight assists, but struggled with turnovers again as he piled up five more.

Ultimately, this team looks to Cadeau and backcourt mate Trey McKenney when a run needs to be slowed down. Michigan has not slowed anything down in what is now a three-game losing streak.

That rests largely at the feet of Cadeau. If Michigan is going to be better, that starts with him.

Dud G Quinn Costello

Michigan’s shooting woes have continued on Thursday, and one of their sharpshooters struggled again. Costello was 0-7 against Creighton on Tuesday. He followed that up with a 1-6 performance including 1-5 from three-point range.

That puts Costello at one for his last 12 beyond the arc. That’s the value that the sharpshooter is supposed to bring to the team. If he’s not making shots. What is he doing?

Dud Mike Boynton Jr

It’s hard to blame Boynton for the spot he is in. He was given an impossible task. Boynton was the choice to be the head coach after Dusty May stunned the university by leaving after a national championship to coach the Dallas Mavericks and Cooper Flagg.

Boynton was kept in the name of keeping continuity from last year’s national championship team.

It’s not quite the same situation as Sherrone Moore getting hired to replace Jim Harbaugh, but it’s hard not to make that comparison.

Boynton’s team is 3-4 and regressing through the first month of the season. Their offense has struggled mightily. The defense, which was supposed to be a big part of why Boynton was kept around, has been horrendous. That’s especially true this week as they gave up an average of 98 points in two games.

That’s not going to beat anyone in the Big Ten, and it’s not going to beat anyone who is a quality opponent. Boynton needs to get his team to right the ship, and quickly.

Stud JP Estrella First Half

First Half JP Estrella led the way with 17 points. That’s good. The bad? Michigan’s offense stalled in the second half and Estrella is a big reason why.

Estrella only was able to score four points in the second half, and they came well after Miami had pulled away from them.

Nov 15, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; William & Mary Tribe guard Ethan Connery (5) dribbles defended by Michigan Wolverines forward J.P. Estrella (13) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Estrella gets the nod as a stud for the first half, but there was not a lot to celebrate in the midst of another second half disaster.



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