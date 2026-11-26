While the NFL ruled the day for Thanksgiving, the Michigan Wolverines took to the basketball court to try and right the ship after a disastrous performance on Tuesday against Creighton.

A fast start by Michigan was encouraging, but a lot of the same problems reared their ugly head as the Wolverines were blown out again by another quality opponent. Michigan now drops to 3-4 on the year, and have not won a game since blowing out William & Mary on November 15.

Here are our instant takeaways from another embarrassing loss.

Fast Start Wasted

Michigan got what they needed by getting off to a fast start. Elliott Cadeau was active early and scored seven early points to stake the Wolverines to an early 21-13 lead before the 12 minute media timeout.

That start was ultimately wasted. The Hurricanes piled up 39 points in the final 12 minutes of the half, and the Wolverines trailed 52-43 at halftime.

As much as Michigan’s struggles on offense have been harped on, the Wolverines’ defense was porous throughout this week. They gave up 99 points to Creighton before giving up 90-plus again against Miami.

That performance came on the heels of a week where the Wolverines gave up 79 points to both Villanova and William & Mary.

The defense was the hallmark of the Wolverines a season ago. That has not carried over to the Mike Boynton Jr. era.

Second Half Slumber

The end of the first half carried over to the second half for the Michigan Wolverines. Miami went on a 22-4 run to start the half as the Wolverines missed eight of their first nine shots.

Miami extended their lead as a result. JP Estrella, who had 17 points in the first half, did not sore his first basket until well after Miami had pulled away in the game. The second half performance was a disaster, which has become a bit of a theme in the early portion of this season.

Shooting Slump

Quinn Costello was the Wolverines’ saving grace from behind the arc early in the season. Michigan’s three-point shooting was not good on the whole, but Costello was giving them life when he was given room to let the ball fly.

Costello was 0-7 against Creighton on Tuesday, and followed that up with another poor performance on Thursday.

Michigan’s bench has not joined the party yet this season from a scoring standpoint. Costello was the only one who had made an impact in the early going.

With him essentially MIA for the last two games, the bench scoring has suffered. Michigan needs Costello to find his shooting stroke.

How Good Are They?

We knew this year was going to be different than last year. The Wolverines of 2025 were the best team in the history of the program. They won the national championship and blew everyone away in the NCAA tournament, save for a final game against UCONN that was never truly in question.

The Wolverines did lose a lot in the offseason. Dusty May left for the NBA and brought Aday Mara, Yaxel Lendeborg, and Morez Johnson Jr. along with him.

The Wolverines still brought back Trey McKenney, Elliot Cadeau, and retained Mike Boynton Jr as the head coach to keep continuity from last year’s team.

Michigan coach Dusty May celebrates after winning the NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional final by defeating Tennessee 95-62 at United Center in Chicago on Sunday, March 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Through the first month of the season, it’s hard not to feel like the hiring of Boynton resembles that of hiring Sherrone Moore on the football side of things.

Moore’s tenure on the field was not good before the off field stuff came to light. He was clearly in over his head. Boynton’s team is not getting better, but getting worse as they go through the season.

Offense is hard to come by, and the hallmark defense from a season ago is missing in action.

The question now for Michigan is how good can they really be? They were picked to finish third in the Big Ten this year, which felt attainable given how good Illinois and Michigan State are supposed to be this season.

With the way they’ve played early on, third from the bottom might be more accurate. There’s a long way to go, but this team needs to get things figured out and fast.



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