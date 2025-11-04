Wolverine Digest

Takeaways from Michigan basketball's blowout win over Oakland

This was a fun one for Wolverine fans!

Trent Knoop

The Michigan Wolverines started the season out with a bang. The Wolverines shot 64% from the field and over 54% from 3. Michigan went and scored a program record 69 points in the first half and the Wolverines never looked back.

Michigan would go on to crush Oakland, 121-78, on Monday to move to 1-0 on the young season. Here are a few takeaways from the night.

Michigan's front court is nasty

We must take the opponent into consideration here -- although Oakland is a very good Mid-Major program, the Golden Grizzlies aren't a Big Ten school. However, the Wolverines' new-look front court is going to be a force this season.

Yaxel Lendeborg was removed from the starting lineup due to a potential injury, but it didn't matter. Morez Johnson and Aday Mara were sensational for Michigan, and Lendeborg and Will Tschetter came off the bench to provide a spark.

The Wolverines dominated the boards, and Mara provided a double-double, scoring 12 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. Johnson exploded with a game-high 24 and showed his athleticism for Michigan.

No turnover woes on Monday

Michigan was one of the worst teams last year in taking care of the basketball, and it reared its ugly head in the exhibition games. But the Wolverines were much better on Monday against Oakland. Michigan turned it over just eight times and PG Elliott Cadeau was really good taking care of the basketball.

Cadeau was the main facilitator and dished out 12 assists to his teammates.

Trey McKenney looked like a five-star

The five-star combo guard came off the bench and saw 28 minutes of action. After struggling with his shot in the exhibition games, McKenney shrugged it off and was really good for Michigan on Monday.

The Wolverines' crown jewel of the 2025 class scored 21 points -- second high on the team -- and was efficient from behind the arc, knocking down 6-of-8 three-point attempts. Although McKenney likely won't start this season, barring injuries, he should provide valuable minutes for the Wolverines off the bench.

Michigan looked scary without its best player at 100%

The Wolverines are going to be a force this season with as many talented scorers as they have on the roster. But Michigan did all it did on Monday without Yaxel Lendeborg 100%.

The Wolverines removed him from the starting lineup prior to tip off and it was clear he was dealing with something. Lendeborg wasn't as aggressive on the offensive end of the court, scoring 12 points on only four shots. But once Leneborg returns to form, Michigan is going to be a tough team to handle.

