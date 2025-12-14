Takeaways from Michigan's road win over the hot-shooting Maryland Terrapins

Michigan faced some adversity on Saturday night in College Park, but the Wolverines proved to be too much for the opposition. After the Terrapins went into the half up, 50-45, Michigan would end the game as the winner, winning 101-83.

The Wolverines remain undefeated, but Michigan is going to be able to watch the film and see what went wrong on the defensive end of the court. The Wolverines' offense remains a thing of beauty, but for the first time in awhile, the Michigan defense was a little haywired -- thanks to some hot shooting by Maryland.

Here are three takeaways from Michigan's win.

Michigan fends off Maryland's hot start

The Maryland Terrapins had their best night of the season, and the Terps had all kinds of offense without two key players. Maryland's star, Pharrel Payne, went out in the first half after Yaxel Lendeborg rolled up on his ankle, and then Solomon Washington had two technical fouls, getting ejected in the start of the second period.

Despite adversity, Maryland kept hitting shots. David 'Diggy' Coit was unconscious, scoring 22 points in the first half and making six 3s. He stayed rolling in the second and scored 31 points for the game and nailing eight 3s.

Whenever the Wolverines gained a lead, Maryland would come back down and drill a couple of big shots. But as it's been all season so far, Michigan was just too much. The Wolverines have too many players who can make big shots. In the second half, Lendeborg, Aday Mara, and LJ Cason all made some big shots to overcome Maryland's strong start.

Against almost any other team, Maryland would have walked off the court a winner, but the Wolverines scored a whopping 56 points in the second half and Maryland wasn't able to keep up.

The Yaxel takeover game

This is why Michigan wanted Yaxel Lendeborg to come to Ann Arbor, for games like this. Lendeborg was the top-ranked transfer for a reason and since his early-season injury, the UAB transfer has been phenomenal.

Lendeborg was dominant, showcasing his ability to get to the hoop and finish, along with the capability to create his own shot and hit the 3. In Michigan's win over Maryland, Lendeborg scored 29 points, grabbed eight rebounds, and dished out nine assists.

It's becoming more and more clear that Lendeborg has established himself as a premier player in the Big Ten, and has the ability to lead Michigan extremely far this season.

The three-big lineup showed a weakness

Dusty May's three-big lineup has worked like a charm this season -- ever since the Wolverines' close wins over Wake Forest and TCU. Michigan has been able to dominate the paint and defend well, but Maryland exposed the same weakness that we saw early in the season.

When smaller lineups start hitting their shots, the three bigs are up against it. The Terrapins did a good job of screening and forcing the bigs to pick them up. Michigan had a tendency to go under the screen and the Maryland guards -- mainly Diggy Coit -- made the Wolverines pay.

In the second half, May opted to use two bigs -- moving Lendeborg to the '4' -- and it worked much better. The Wolverines were quicker and able to contest the Maryland guards off screens.

As we've mentioned in the past, these lineups could be matchup-dependent moving forward.