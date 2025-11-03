Michigan football vs. Northwestern kickoff time and channel revealed for Week 12
Following Michigan's win over Purdue, the Wolverines will now enter their second bye week with three games remaining on the schedule. Following the bye, Michigan will head to famous Wrigley Field to take on Northwestern.
On Monday, the Big Ten Conference announced game times and broadcast information for Week 12 games. Michigan will head to Wrigley Field on November 15 for a Noon ET kick. The game will be aired on Fox and Gus Johnson, along with Joel Klatt, will be on the call for the game.
History between the two programs
The Michigan Wolverines have completely dominated the series with Northwestern. The Wolverines hold a 56-12-2 lead over the Wildcats and Michigan has won the last eight games between the two schools. In the last 10 meetings, Michigan has gone 9-1.
Last season, the 'Cats came to Ann Arbor, and Michigan walked all over Northwestern and left with a 50-6 win. The last time Northwestern beat Michigan was back in 2008, when the 'Cats won 21-14 in the Big House.
Since 2000, Michigan has gone 13-2. The two teams began playing against one another back in 1924, and the Wolverines won the very first game, 27-0.
The Wildcats are a stingy bunch
We will know even more about Northwestern after this week, when it heads to USC, but the 'Cats are playing above expectations. Northwestern is 5-3 this season, with the three losses coming to Tulane, Oregon, and Nebraska -- the Wildcats had chances to beat the 'Huskers.
You don't typically think of Northwestern being an above-average Big Ten team -- especially in the new-look Big Ten. But Northwestern has a top-five rushing offense, a top-five passing defense, and a top-five scoring defense in the Big Ten.
Michigan will likely have a pro-Wolverine crowd in Wrigley Field, but this isn't a game Michigan can just gloss over. The 'Cats play just about everyone tough, and Northwestern would love to upset Michigan. The Wolverines haven't played great football in their last two games -- especially in the passing game -- so Michigan needs to come out of the bye strong.