Purdue HC Barry Odom impressed with Michigan's rushing attack, touches on Bryce Underwood
Michigan entered the Purdue game as a 21-point favorite over the Boilermakers, but it was far from an easy win for the Wolverines. As the game marched on, it was 'one of those nights' for Michigan. Turnovers in the red zone, an abundance of injuries, and defensive lapses resulted in a tight 21-16 win over the Boilermakers.
QB Bryce Underwood was far from sharp. Early in the game, the freshman gunslinger was overthrowing open receivers, and he had a couple of players drop passes. Underwood would go on to throw for 145 yards. It's his second week in a row that he looked underwhelming -- last week against MSU, he threw for 86 yards.
But after the game, Purdue coach Barry Odom thought Underwood played winning football for the Wolverines.
"Yeah, he’s a really good player and obviously has a bright future, and they got a lot of good players around him," Odom said following the loss. "So, you know, I think that he played well. I think he puts himself in position to play winning football.
"We were trying to do everything we could to confuse the pitcher and then also give him multiple looks that maybe would slow down his decision-making. But, you know, he’s a great player. For a freshman, you think in this league what he’s been able to do, he’s going to be a really good one."
It was the Michigan rushing attack that carried the Wolverines to the win
While Odom was impressed with Underwood's raw talent and how Michigan puts him in a position to win, it was the rushing attack that carried the Wolverines. Jordan Marshall had a career day, rushing for 185 yards and three touchdowns. He is now sixth in the Big Ten, averaging 81 yards per game and Michigan is cruising with Marshall as the lead back in place of the injured Justice Haynes.
"They’re damn good up front with really good runners," Odom said of Michigan's run game. "And sometimes one guy is going to beat the next guy, and we don’t get off the block and make the tackle. So they rushed the ball for a lot of success this year. I’m frustrated that we couldn’t get a stop there at the end. They made plays we didn’t."
Michigan will enter its bye week and will return in two weeks to play Northwestern.