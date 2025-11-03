How to watch Michigan basketball take on Oakland in season opener
The Michigan men's basketball team will tip off the regular season on Monday night with a battle against Oakland. The Wolverines went 1-1 in their exhibition games this season, falling to Cincinnati and then beating St John's in New York.
The Wolverines are going to look different this season after losing Tre Donaldson, Danny Wolf, and Vlad Goldin from last year's Sweet 16 squad. But as fans saw -- if they saw the exhibition games -- Michigan has a new star in the making after landing UAB transfer Yaxel Lendeborg.
Michigan also landed key transfers Elliott Cadeau (North Carolina), Morez Johnson (Illinois), and Aday Mara (UCLA), along with five-star freshman Trey McKenney from the recruiting cycle.
Michigan looks to have a deep bench this season and fans will get a chance to see what the Wolverines are all about on Monday night.
- Day: Monday, Nov. 3
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Crisler Center (Ann Arbor, MI)
- Network: FS1
On the call: Connor Onion (play-by-play) and Steve Smith (analyst)
Game notes via MGoBlue
• Michigan will open the 2025-26 season by raising its 2025 Big Ten Tournament championship banner at Crisler Center. The Wolverines earned a double-bye and won three games in three days to claim their fourth Big Ten Tournament title (1998, 2017, 2018, 2025).
• Michigan will begin the 2025-26 campaign ranked No. 7 in the AP Preseason Poll -- the program's highest opening position since 2021-22 and its seventh top-10 preseason ranking since 2012. The Wolverines are one of six Big Ten teams featured in the preseason top 25, joining No. 1 Purdue, No. 12 UCLA, No. 17 Illinois, No. 22 Michigan State and No. 24 Wisconsin.
• The opener against Oakland marks the fifth time the programs have met to start a season. Michigan has a 3-1 record in those matchups: Nov. 19, 1999: W, 82-62 (Ann Arbor), Nov. 17, 2000: L, 97-90 (Rochester), Nov. 16, 2001: W, 81-73 (Ann Arbor) and Nov. 21, 2003: W, 84-58 (Ann Arbor).
• Oakland opened with a pair of exhibition victories -- defeating Alma College (111-77) and Rochester Christian (99-90). Warren Marshall IV led the way with 20 points against Alma, while Tuburu Naivalurua poured in 28 versus Rochester Christian.
• Oakland was picked second in the Horizon League preseason poll, trailing only the favorite Milwaukee. Naivalurua, the league's top returning scorer and rebounder, was selected as the Preseason Horizon League Player of the Year.
• Greg Kampe enters his 42nd season at the helm -- the longest-tenured active head coach in Division I. A Michigan Sports Hall of Fame inductee, Kampe owns 715 career wins, ranking ninth among active Division I coaches and having guided Oakland through its transition from Division II to Division I and four NCAA Tournament appearances.