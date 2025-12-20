Michigan football senior declares for NFL Draft

Michigan senior EDGE rusher Derrick Moore announced on Saturday that he is declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft.

The announcement came via a post from his Instagram account.

"First, I would like to thank God for watching over me and blessing me throughout my journey," Moore wrote. "I would also like to thank my family, friends, and mentors for their unbelievable support throughout my career. Over the past four years, I am truly honored to say that I am a two time Big Ten Champion, Rose Bowl Champion, National Champion, team captain, and a two-time All-Big Ten selection, while also earning the opportunity to graduate from the University of Michigan.

"I would like to thank Coach Harbaugh and Coach Moore for giving me this opportunity and showing me what it truly means to be a Michigan Man. I would also like to thank the coaching staff, trainers, and staff members who helped me grown into the person I am today.

"I would also like to thank my teammates and the brotherhood that we have built over the past four years. We've been through a lot of ups and downs together, but through every battle, we created lifelong lasting bonds that can never be broken.

"With that being said, I am excited to announce that I have declared for the 2026 NFL Draft."

Moore's announcement doesn't come as a surprise being he is out of college eligibility, but it does confirm that he will indeed pursue football at the next level.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive end Derrick Moore (8) recovers a fumble by USC Trojans tight end Lake McRee (87) in the first half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

What isn't clear is whether Moore will still participate in Michigan's Dec. 31 bowl game against Texas at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Being Moore is announcing the draft before the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, it could very well mean he is set to sit the game out, but that wasn't confirmed in his post. If Moore were to play, it would be an opportunity to potentially improve his draft stock if he put together a good performance against a good Texas team.

Moore at Michigan

Moore came to the Wolverines as a freshman in 2022 under former head coach Jim Harbaugh.

In his career as a Wolverine, Moore has totaled 95 tackles, including 24.5 tackles for loss, with 21 sacks in his four season with the Maize and Blue.

This season, Moore had a breakout campaign with 30 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks—all of which were career highs.

Michigan defensive end Derrick Moore (8) forces Purdue quarterback Ryan Browne (15) to fumble during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, November 1, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to draftnation.com. Moore projects as a day two or a potential first round selection in next year's draft, as the site wrote this about his game going into the season:

"Derrick Moore projects as one of the safest, most pro-ready edge rushers in the 2026 NFL Draft class. His power, technique, and motor give him a high early-impact floor, while his versatility and discipline make him a fit for nearly any NFL defensive front. Though he may never be a pure speed demon off the edge, Moore’s physicality and all-around game suggest he could become a long-term, high-level starter.

"Draft Nation projects Moore as a strong Day 2 candidate with the potential to rise into Round 1 if he adds another layer of pass-rush refinement in 2025."