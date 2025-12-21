Michigan football loses assistant coach to SEC school

Michigan football is losing offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey to Missouri, as he has agreed to a three-year deal with the Missouri Tigers in the same role, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Sources: Michigan OC Chip Lindsey is leaving become the new offensive coordinator at Missouri. He’s agreed to a three-year deal and will be the Tigers play caller. (His status for coaching in Michigan’s bowl game remains in flux.) pic.twitter.com/HMKECawdVk — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 21, 2025

On Saturday, CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reported that Lindsey was a leading candidate to assume the same role under coach Eli Drinkwitz at Missouri. A day later, the situation has come to fruition as Lindsey will officially make the move to the Tigers as Michigan remains without a head coach since the Sherrone Moore firing earlier this month.

Lindsey's coaching career

Lindsey was hired by coach Moore as the play caller for the Michigan offense for the 2025 season after spending the 2023 and 2024 seasons as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at North Carolina.

Prior to his time with the Tar Heels, Lindsey was the head coach at Troy University. Overall, he has spent 14 years coaching at the college level with seven different programs.

Michigan offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey watches warm up ahead of the Central Michigan game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

During his one season at Michigan, the Wolverines ranked 56th in total offense in terms of yards per game, averaging 398.9 per game. Michigan ended the 2025 regular season as the 15th-best rushing offense at 213.2 yards per game, while being the 105th-ranked passing offense in terms of yards per game at just 185.8.

Lindsey was brought in to help take the Wolverine offense to new heights under quarterback Bryce Underwood. But with Moore being fired for cause and Lindsey taking a new job down south, that won't be in the cards as the Wolverines will have to turn elsewhere once they hire a new head coach.

Thamel reported Lindsey's status for coaching in the Citrus Bowl between Michigan and Texas on Dec. 31 remains "in flux."