Takeaways from Michigan's 74-72 win over Penn State

The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines overcame a choppy start to the game and a late Penn State run to hold off the Nittany Lions on the road on Tuesday by a score of 74-72 to move to 14-0 overall and 4-0 in Big Ten play.

Here are some takeaways from the victory.

Michigan comes out with lack of energy to start game

The Wolverines came out with an overall lack of fire to start the contest, getting outhustled on a couple of loose balls and turning the basketball over at a high rate in the game's first five minutes.

Although Michigan would ultimately settle down in the first half and take a 40-31 lead going into halftime, the 12-6 start for Penn State was not ideal and served as a tone setter to give the Nittany Lions confidence they could hang around in the game even with their best player out in Kayden Mingo, who was injured in practice on Monday.

Slow starts have been uncharacteristic of this team, but partial credit needs to be given to Mike Rhoades' team, who made the decision early on that they were going to compete and not back down from the No. 2 team in the nation even when coming in at 0-3 in the conference.

Cason provides needed spark off bench

When the Wolverines were going through some dysfunction early in the game, it was sophomore point guard LJ Cason who provided a spark, scoring all 14 of his points in the first half.

Cason was aggressive in getting to the rim early in transition and finishing through contact, while also finding his outside shot while going 2-of-3 from the three-point line.

Cason provided much needed offense and energy at a time the Wolverines needed it and played a big part in why Michigan was able to come away with the win.

Michigan gets outworked on the glass

In rare fashion, the Wolverines were outrebounded, and quite frankly outhustled on the glass as they were outrebounded 43-38 by a smaller Penn State team, and were outrebounded 14-7 on the offensive glass.

Morez Johnson Jr. and Aday Mara have been a dominant duo in the Wolverines' front court all season, but really struggled on Tuesday night, often getting pushed away from the basket on the offensive end, which disrupted Michigan's flow on that end of the floor.

Johnson also had a difficult time staying out of foul trouble as he ended up fouling out and finished with just three points. That left Mara to play extended minutes, and he had a hard time getting out to cover the three-point line against forward Ivan Juric, who finished with 20 points while going 6-of-13 from the field and 2-of-5 from three.

Mara also, as he has all season, struggled at the free throw line, which almost cost Michigan late in the game.

Johnson and Mara, and the entire Michigan team for that matter, have been so consistent throughout the season, but Tuesday's game showed how how the Wolverines can be contained if they are neutralized.

Putting things in perspective

For the large part of the season, Dusty May's team has looked borderline invincible with the way they have played.

While Tuesday night serves as a reality check, it's important to remember that is is very difficult to go through an entire season without having any bumps in the road.

Michigan hangs on in Happy Valley 😮‍💨@umichbball fends off Penn State! pic.twitter.com/sLAq4fXLa3 — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 7, 2026

Michigan needs to realize it played well below its standard against Penn State, but learn from the film and keep a measured approach knowing it's a long season and that it's natural to have a night like this from time to time.

The good news for the Wolverines is an off night still ended in a victory to keep their undefeated season alive.