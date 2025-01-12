Takeaways: Michigan basketball takes down Washington, remains unbeaten in Big Ten play
Michigan basketball notched another win and stayed unbeaten in Big Ten play after knocking off Washington, 91-75 on Sunday afternoon. The Wolverines, who are now 13-3, are now riding a five-game winning streak before taking on Minnesota on Thursday.
Michigan got out to a nice lead early on and took a 48-38 lead into halftime. Although a few Wolverines battled foul issues, Michigan was just too deep for the Huskies. The Wolverines had their hands full with Huskies' center Great Osobor, but Michigan's twin towers did enough to win underneath.
Here are three takeaways following Michigan's win over Washington.
1. Down scoring game for Danny Wolf, others came alive
Danny Wolf, arguably the biggest offensive threat on Michigan's roster, wasn't his normal self in terms of scoring against Washington. Wolf had just seven points with less than 10 minutes to play in the second half on Sunday. Although Wolf finished with 11 points, he was able to get involved in other ways. The former Yale star dished out three assists, and eight rebounds, and played well defensively.
In his place, guys like Vlad Goldin (19), Nimari Burnett (16), Roddy Gayle Jr. (15), and Sam Walters (11) all stepped up. Michigan has proven it's extremely deep and that proved to be true once again.
2. Michigan survives early foul issues
Washington big man Great Osobor was hitting in the early going and it caused some issues for the Michigan bigs. Both Vlad Goldin and Danny Wolf found themselves in early foul trouble while Osobor had 16 first-half points. The Wolverines would go on to have eight personal fouls in the first half.
But Michigan rallied in the second half and the fouls were minimal. The Wolverines were able to keep Goldin and Wolf on the floor much more and it helped limit Osobor in the second half. The Huskies' big man had just seven second-half points for Washington.
Typically, it's the turnovers that haunt the Wolverines in every game, but Michigan did pretty well with turning the ball over on Sunday, it was just staying out of foul trouble early.
3. Michigan came alive in the second half, big thanks to Sam Walters
When you think of a Dusty May led team, it's quick play and plenty of 3s. Michigan struggled with its 3-point shot early against Washington. Although the Wolverines had a 10-point lead after the first 20 minutes, Michigan shot just 33% from deep. Nimari Burnett (3-3) was the only player who could get much of anything going from deep.
But that changed in the final 20, and a big thanks went out to former Alabama lefty Sam Walters. The wing hit two 3s in the second half and ended the game with three total 3s. The Wolverines would go on to shoot over 42% from deep in the second half and the final 20 minutes looked much more like the Michigan team we have come to see under May.
But this game did show that even when Michigan isn't connecting from deep, the Wolverines still have plenty of players who can get their own shot. Vlad Goldin continues to dominate under the basket and guard Tre Donaldson is as good as anyone driving to the hoop.
