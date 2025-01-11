BREAKING: Former Michigan Football QB Alex Orji commits to new school
Michigan quarterback Alex Orji had a visit lined up to see Temple on Wednesday, but Orji won't make it to that visit after all. It came out on Friday night that Orji had taken a visit to UNLV -- something people didn't know right away. Orji's visit must've been a hit because on Saturday evening the former Wolverine committed to the Rebels.
In a statement to ESPN, Orji said "It felt like a great opportunity to go out to Vegas with Coach Mullen and Coach Dennis. It's an opportunity to cultivate winning culture."
UNLV is coming off of an excellent season in which it went 11-3 and lost to Boise State in the Mountain West Championship. Former head coach Barry Odom is now at Purdue and the Rebels went out and hired former Flordia head coach Dan Mullen who is now running the program.
Orji will have two years of eligibility remaining with UNLV. Orji finished 2024 going 25-for-47 for 150 yards, three touchdowns, and two INTs through the air. He also ran for 269 yards and a score for Michigan.
If Orji is going to start at quarteback for the Rebels, Mullen will have to trust Orji's throwing ability -- something Michigan appeared to not trust.
