Final Michigan Football offensive PFF grades for 2024 season; advanced stats to know
It was far from a great season for Michigan after winning the national title last year, but Sherrone Moore and Co. corrected many wrongs by finishing the year beating Ohio State and Alabama to close out 2024. The Wolverines would end Moore's first year going 8-5 and Michigan could be in store for an excellent 2025 season under Moore's guidance.
However, the offense sputtered plenty of times. Michigan had the 131st-ranked passing offense and the 113th-ranked scoring offense. Kirk Campbell was relieved of his duties following the season and Michigan will have North Carolina's play caller Chip Lindsey as its coordinator entering next year.
With the 2024 season behind us, we are going to go back and look at how the offense graded out using Pro Football Focus and we look at some advanced stats.
Top 10 offensive players with a minimum of 100 snaps
1. RB Kalel Mullings - 85.5 grade (382 snaps)
2. TE Colston Loveland - 84.7 grade (372 snaps)
3. RT Andrew Gentry - 72.1 grade (115 snaps)
4. RB Donovan Edwards - 71.8 grade (333 snaps)
5. QB Davis Warren - 70.9 grade (469 snaps)
6. LT Myles Hinton - 70.1 grade (578 snaps)
7. TE Max Bredeson - 67.7 grade (356 snaps)
8. RG Gio El-Hadi - 66.4 grade (744 snaps)
9. WR Fred Moore - 65.7 grade (182 snaps)
10. LG Josh Priebe -62. 4 grade (803 snaps)
Bottom 10 offensive players with a minimum of 100 snaps
1. QB Jack Tuttle - 29.1 grade (117 snaps)
2. WR Kendrick Bell - 50.9 grade (342 snaps)
3. T Evan Link - 51.2 grade (720 snaps)
4. T Jeff Persi - 51.9 grade (168 snaps)
5. WR CJ Charleston - 52.3 grade (147 snaps)
6. C Dom Giudice - 53.3 grade (317 snaps)
7. WR Peyton O'Leary - 55.0 grade (376 snaps)
8. TE Marlin Kelin - 57.8 grade (418 snaps)
9. WR Semaj Morgan - 60.0 grade (284 snaps)
10. QB Alex Orji - 60.2 grade (222 snaps)
Advanced stats to know
QB Davis Warren had a 70.9 grade overall, but when Michigan went play-action, Warren dipped to a 57.7 grade and threw four interceptions. Also, under pressure, Warren completed just 45.3% of his passes and threw four picks when pressured.
RB Kalel Mullings ran for 948 yards this season. But he had 657 yards after contact. Which means he was hit early and often but kept those legs churning.
TE Colston Loveland was targeted 82 times in 10 games. Next in line? Tyler Morris and Semaj Morgan were both targeted 37 times each this season.
T Evan Link started the season, but gave up a team-high 27 pressures. Which was 17 more than Jeff Persi, Myles Hinton, and Josh Priebe who all gave up 10 each.
