Three takeaways from Michigan's heartbreaking season ending loss to Auburn
All things considered Dusty May, and the Michigan Wolverines basketball program had a resurgent season. Last year the Wolverines were the laughingstock of the Big Ten, finishing with three conference wins and no shot at any postseason tournaments. The Wolverines parted ways with head coach Juwan Howard and replaced him with Dusty May, which turned out to be a great move.
May quickly went to the transfer portal and brought in seven players to make an immediate improvement to the talent level of the team. The newly rebuilt Wolverines went on to win the Big Ten Tournament and made a run to the Sweet Sixteen before falling to 1-seed Auburn. Despite the loss, the Wolverines showed they belonged and were in a position to pull off the upset before the wheels fell off.
1. Michigan basketball is back
Coach May and his staff have some major pieces ot replace in Vlad Goldin and presumably Danny Wolf. Goldin exhausted his eligibility and it is widely expected that Wolf will declare early for the NBA Draft. The good news is May has already shown that he is a force to be reckoned with in the transfer portal. Add his prowess for finding talent to the fact that two veteran players, Roddy Gayle and Will Tschetter, have already committed to returning and the future looks sustainable for the Michigan program. There's little doubt that the Wolverines will be a force in the Big Ten yet again in the 2025-26 season.
2. Michigan had enough talent to win this game
The Wolverines entered the game against Auburn seen as heavy underdogs. They didn't let that reality affect their play and had the Tigers on the ropes with a 9-point lead in the second half. Then it all fell apart. The Wolverines began committing fouls and unforced turnovers, and Auburn stormed back on the strength of their offensive rebounding and freshman guard Tahaad Pettiford. You cannot beat a team the caliber of Auburn with 15 turnovers and allowing 19 offensive rebounds. Many of those rebounds ended up in second chance points and it all became too much for the maize and blue to overcome. Regardless of the outcome, the Wolverines showed that they were capable making it to the Elite Eight.
3. Dusty May can lead Michigan to a National Championship
May's ability to attract elite talent will allow him to continue to elevate the Michigan basketball program for years to come. Next year, May is bringing in a 5-star McDonald's All-American in combo guard Trey McKenney. McKenney has the physical and offensive tools to make an instant impact in Ann Arbor. With May's ability to blend transfer players into his system, he'll keep the Wolverines amongst the top teams in the Big Ten as long as he is on the sideline. And at this rate, it stands to reason that May will be able to construct the right lineup that can ultimately deliver an NCAA championship back to Ann Arbor.
Overall, the season has to be seen as a success by the Wolverine faithful. To go from the depths of despair wrought by last season to a real chance at making an Elite Eight appearance is an incredible feat. The future for the basketball program in Ann Arbor is bright.
