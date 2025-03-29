How Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng could make an impact on the Michigan football defense in 2025
When looking at the defensive position groups for Michigan football heading into fall, the linebacker corps should be as strong of a unit as any. The Wolverines get their top two linebackers back from last year, both being the top two tacklers on the team. Ernest Hausmann enters Year 3 with Michigan and Jaishawn Barham is also. back after finishing strong. There has been talk about moving Barham to Edge this season, but moving him around will likely depend on how the other linebackers perform.
One linebacker who could carve a role is four-star incoming freshman, Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng. The IMG Academy prospect chose Michigan on Early Signing Day over Notre Dame, and Colorado, among others. Owusu-Boateng has both Hausmann and Barham in front of him, but the Wolverines also return Jimmy Rolder and Cole Sullivan -- while bringing Troy Bowles in from Georgia.
In a loaded position group, ESPN shares the outlook of Owusu-Boateng in his first year with the team.
Owusu-Boateng has good initial burst and range. While he slots in at linebacker, he could also contribute on the edge for the Wolverines, much like Barham is expected to do this season.
Michigan's two leading tacklers, Ernest Hausmann and Jaishawn Barham, both return for 2025. Owusu-Boateng is a physically impressive player with good length and could develop behind and follow in the footsteps of the versatile Barham.
NOB came to Michigan as the 144th-ranked prospect in the 2025 class and the No. 14 linebacker. He's an athletic linebacker and Michigan could utilize him at Edge on occassion if it would choose to. Owusu-Boateng is one freshman who could make a difference in Year 1.
