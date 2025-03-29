Social media reacts to Michigan basketball blowing second-half lead, losing to Auburn in Sweet 16
It was turnover galore in Atlanta in the first half between Michigan men's basketball and Auburn. The Tigers had 10 first-half giveaways which was the most they've had in the opening 20 minutes all year. And Michigan wasn't immune to them, either. The Wolverines took care of the basketball early, but Michigan finished with eight first-half turnovers in a very fast-paced game. Vlad Goldin was getting tired quickly with all the running and he had just two points to show. Luckily, for Michigan, Danny Wolf was aggressive and put up 11 points in the first half. With how well Wolf played, Michigan found itself trailing 30-29 entering halftime.
The second half appeared like it was going to be Michigan's -- until it wasn't. The Wolverines got themselves up by nine points with 12 minutes left in the game, but careless turnovers, getting out-rebounded, and Tahaad Pettiford getting hot from deep, allowed Auburn to quickly get back into the game. Auburn went on a 20-2 run in the second half and never looked back.
Auburn would take down Michigan, 78-65, and advance to the Sweet 16. The Wolverines' season is officially over and Dusty May will now continue looking into the transfer portal while attempting to retain his roster for next season.
Here's what social media thought of Michigan's performance.
