Takeaways: Turnovers costly in No. 14 Michigan's loss to Arkansas
No. 14 Michigan got off to a red-hot start and built a 15-point first half lead over Arkansas, but a second half filled with turnovers and hot shooting for the Razorbacks resulted in a 89-87 defeat for the Wolverines in the Jimmy V Classic on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.
Michigan led 49-45 at halftime, but was outscored 33-11 to start the second frame to fall behing by as many as 18 points, 80-62. The Wolverines responded with a 12-0 run to pull back to within six points, but that poor start after halftime was too much for the Maize and Blue to overcome.
The Wolverines' fall to 8-2 on the year, with each of their two losses coming by two points. Here are five takeaways from tonight's game...
1. Turnovers remain a major issue
After a sloppy start, Michigan turned things around and played mostly clean basketball during the first 20 minutes in this one. The Wolverines had just five turnovers in the first half, but Michigan's turnover problem reared it's ugly head in the second half.
The Wolverines had __ giveaways after halftime, and their __ total turnovers resulted in __ points for the Razorbacks.
2. Vlad Goldin has figured some things out
Michigan's seven-foot center got off to a slow start this season and didn't seem comfortable playing with a new set of teammates. That came as something of a surprise considering Goldin was the only U-M player who had previous experience playing for head coach Dusty May, but it was true nonetheless.
However, over his past four games, Goldin has totaled (__) (62+tonight) points while shooting better than 60% and adding (21+tonight) rebounds and (6+tonight) blocks. Them chemisty that's developed between Goldin and fellow seven-footer Danny Wolf has been fun to watch, and Goldin's renewed presence in the post has added another element to Michigan's already potent offense.
3. Michigan's offense must run through Danny Wolf
Michigan's offense is at its best when it runs through Danny Wolf, and that was abundantly clear tonight. Yes, Wolf had his fair share of turnovers as well (three tonight), but generally good things happen when the ball is in his hands.
Wolf had a near triple-double with 14 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists while shooting 6-of-11 from the floor. The connection he's developed with Goldin has led his fellow seven-footer out of his early season slump, which make this team very dangerous going forward. Point guard Tre Donaldson is a good player who's been excellent at times this season, but Wolf is this team's best and most complete player.
4. Will Tschetter provides a spark
Averaging around just nine minutes per game, Will Tschetter came off the bench and provided an instant spark for the Wolverines in this one. The senior went 4-for-4 (including 3-for-3 from deep) and scored a quick 13 points to help Michigan build its 15-point first half lead.
One of the early themes of this team has been the fact that, on any given night, any guy can emerge and make an impact. Tonight, that was Tschetter in the first half.
