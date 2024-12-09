Recruiting: Michigan football set to host No. 1 prospect in 2026 class for visit
Michigan football's recruiting is thriving under head coach Sherrone Moore and an increased commitment from University donors to contribute to NIL.
The Wolverines signed the No. 1 player in the 2025 class in quarterback Bryce Underwood, and now have their sights set on the top prospect of 2026: five-star Nixa (Mo.) offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell. According to On3's Steve Wiltfong, the 6-foot-7, 300-pounder is set to visit both Michigan and Ohio State this coming weekend.
Per On3's Industry Ranking, Cantwell is considered the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2026 class. The Missouri native has garnered over 30 FBS scholarship offers during his recruitment, with major programs like Alabama, Georgia, Oregon, LSU, Miami and several others battling for the five-star offensive tackle.
Michigan currently has two prospects committed in their 2026 class: four-star cornerback Brody Jennings and three-star wide receiver Jaylen Pile.
