Full list of Michigan Football's 2025 early enrollees who will participate in bowl practices

Michigan football signed 23 high school prospects in its 2025 recruiting class on National Signing Day last Wednesday, and the majority of those signees will enroll early in Ann Arbor.
Per On3's EJ Holland, 16 members of the Wolverines' recent signing class will be early enrollees and participate in bowl practices ahead of Michigan's matchup with No. 11 Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa, Fla. on New Year's Day.
Listed below are the 16 signees expected to enroll early and seven others set to join the program this summer.
Early Enrollees
- Five-star QB Bryce Underwood: No. 1 overall prospect, No. 1 quarterback, No. 1 player from the state of Michigan
- Five-star OT Andrew Babalola: No. 14 overall prospect, No. 3 offensive tackle, No. 1 player from the state of Kansas
- Four-star WR Andrew Marsh: No. 70 overall prospect, No. 10 wide receiver, No. 15 player from the state of Texas
- Four-star CB Shamari Earls: No. 86 overall prospect, No. 12 cornerback, No. 2 player from the state of Virginia
- Four-star LB Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng: No. 130 overall prospect, No. 14 linebacker, No. 20 player from the state of Florida
- Four-star S Jordan Young: No. 150 overall prospect, No. 5 safety, No. 6 player from the state of North Carolina
- Four-star S Elijah Dotson: No. 190 overall prospect, No. 13 safety, No. 2 player from the state of Michigan
- Four-star OT Avery Gach: No. 274 overall prospect, No. 15 offensive tackle, No. 3 player from the state of Michigan
- Four-star DL Benny Patterson: No. 342 overall prospect, No. 36 defensive lineman, No. 6 player from the state of Indiana
- Four-star RB Donovan Johnson: No. 396 overall prospect, No. 27 running back, No. 56 player from the state of Florida
- Three-star OL Kaden Strayhorn: No. 491 overall prospect, No. 33 interior offensive lineman
- Three-star DL Bobby Kanka: No. 491 overall prospect, No. 54 defensive lineman, No. 7 player from the state of Michigan
- Three-star TE Eli Owens: No. 541 overall prospect, No. 28 tight end, No. 20 player from the state of Tennessee
- Three-star LB Chase Taylor: No. 549 overall prospect, No. 50 linebacker, No. 70 player from the state of Georgia
- Three-star WR Jamar Browder: No. 822 overall prospect, No. 121 wide receiver, No. 107 player from the state of Florida
- Three-star DL Travis Moten: No. 1397 overall prospect, No. 151 defensive lineman, No. 14 player from the state of Kentucky
Other 2025 Signees
- Four-star DL Nathaniel Marshall: No. 55 overall prospect, No. 8 defensive lineman, No. 3 player from state of Illinois
- Four-star S Kainoa Winston: No. 110 overall prospect, No. 10 safety, No. 1 player in Washington D.C.
- Four-star CB Jayden Sanders: No. 205 overall prospect, No. 20 cornerback, No. 27 player from the state of Texas
- Four-star WR Jacob Washington: No. 207 overall prospect, No. 25 wide receiver, No. 7 player from the state of Louisiana
- Four-star RB Jasper Parker: No. 299 overall prospect, No. 21 running back, No. 11 player from the state of Lousiana
- Four-star EDGE Julius Holly: No. 371 overall prospect, No. 30 edge rusher, No. 51 player from the state of Georgia
- Three-star QB Chase Herbstreit: No. 2009 overall prospect, No. 125 quarterback, No. 95 player from the state of Ohio
