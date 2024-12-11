BREAKING: Michigan Football targeting UNC's Chip Lindsey as next offensive coordinator
Michigan head football coach Sherrone Moore hinted towards an offensive coordinator hire being announced soon, and it didn't take long before a candidate for the job emerged.
According to multiple reports, the Wolverines are expected to hire North Carolina offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey as the next OC at Michigan. The 50-year-old, who has spent each of the last two seasons calling plays for the Tar Heels, appears set to join Moore's staff in Ann Arbor.
Under Lindsey's direction, North Carolina averaged 423.4 yards of total offense in 2024, good enough for 37th in the country. The Tar Heels ranked 35th in scoring at 32.3 points per game, finished 31st in rushing offense (189.5 yards per game) and were tied for 32nd at 4.86 yards per carry. The season prior, Lindsey directed a UNC offense led by quarterback Drake Maye, who would go on to be selected No. 3 overall by the New England Patriots in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Moore told reporters Tuesday he expected to announce an offensive coordinator hire soon, and that he was urgently working towards adding a guy who was not only an excellent playcaller but also a good fit for what he wants the Wolverines' offensive identity to be.
“You’ve got to have urgency in everything you do,” Moore said. “I always have that urgency all the time in whatever I’m doing. But we want to make sure we found the right fit, the right person not only scheme-wise, football-wise, development-wise, like I talked about … but have to have to love for this place.
“When they walk into this building, you can feel the love that I have injected into that. I want that type of person to lead our offense, and I think we’re in that place.”
Lindsey spent three seasons as the head coach at Troy from 2019-21, where he led the Trojans to a 15-19 overall record. The Alabama native brings prior offensive coordinator experience from stops at Central Florida (2022), Auburn (2017-18), Arizona State (2016) and Southern Mississippi (2014-15).
During his previous offensive coordinator stop at UCF, Lindsey led the Knights to the 26th-ranked scoring offense, finishing No. 11 in yards per game and No. 8 in rushing while working under then-UCF head coach Guz Malzahn. Lindsey worked with Malzahn during the latter's stint as head coach at Auburn.
Prior to news surfacing that Michigan was set to hire Lindsey, Moore said the following when asked what he was looking for in the Wolverines' next offensive coordinator:
"Just balance, we want to be a balanced team. Still gotta be able to run the football, that's gotta be a thing to do, but someone that's gonna develop a quarterback at a high rate and put them in a great position. And obviously you'll be able to teach a young guy, whether he starts day one, week two, year two, whatever it is, like you got to develop them and you got to see the progress. As far as what the offense will look like, that will take shape as we go."
Michigan Wolverines On SI will have more on this story as it develops.
