The Best (And Worst) March Madness Moments in Michigan History

The Michigan Wolverines will take the floor in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday night to face Howard as the No. 1 seed in the Midwest region.

Before March Madness officially commences for Dusty May's team in Michigan's quest for its first national title since 1989, let's relive some of the best and worst moments in the Wolverines' NCAA Tournament history.

Best Moments

Michigan defeats Seton Hall to win 1989 national title

The Wolverines captured their lone national championship in program history during the 1989 season, defeating Seton Hall by a score of 80-79 thanks to Rumeal Robinson's two free throws with three seconds remaining to give Michigan the win over the Pirates.

Unknown date & location, USA; FILE PHOTO; Michigan Wolverines head coach Steve Fisher coaches from the bench. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Robinson shot just 64% from the line in the regular season and was just 57% from the stripe coming into that game against Seton Hall. But Robinson came up clutch in the title game, hitting 9 of his 10 free throw attempts against the Pirates.

Coach Steve Fisher took over for Bill Frieder ahead of the tournament that season as Frieder left to take the head coaching job at Arizona State. Fisher was then named the permanent head coach for the program and held the position until 1997.

Fab Five puts college basketball world on notice with consecutive title game apperances

The 1991-92 Michigan men's basketball team famously featured five freshmen in the starting lineup in Jalen Rose, Juwan Howard, Chris Webber, Jimmy King and Ray Jackson.

In 1992. the Wolverines became the first program in college basketball history to make a national title game while featuring five freshmen in the starting lineup. In 1993, Michigan's Fab Five got back to the title game.

Former Fab Five members Jalen Rose, Jimmy King and Ray Jackson were in the stands during U-M's 63-55 loss to Villanova in the Sweet 16 on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at the AT&T Center in San Antonio. Michigan 16 | Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Fisher's team lost in the championship game in both seasons—first to Duke, then to North Carolina the following year, but their style of play made a mark in college basketball history.

The NCAA Tournament appearances were later vacated, but any fan of college basketball who was a fan of the sport during that time will remember those two tournament runs from Michigan.

Trey Burke's shot against Kansas

Former head coach John Beilein had an outstanding run in 12 seasons as Michigan's head coach, compiling a few teams that will go down as some of the best in program history.

There were probably none better than Beilein's 2013 team though, which featured Wooden Award winner Trey Burke, now-NBA veteran Tim Hardaway Jr, ex-NBA players Nik Stauskas and Glen Robinson III, veteran overseas professional basketball player Jordan Morgan and Mitch McGary, who was also drafted into the NBA.

During the team's run to the national title game that season, where they eventually lost to Louisville, there is a moment during that year's NCAA Tournament that every diehard Michigan fan recalls.

In the Sweet 16 against Kansas, the Wolverines looked down and out against a Jayhawk team—the No. 1 seed in the region, who overwhelmed the Maize and Blue for much of the night.

Down 10 points with just a couple minutes remaining in regulation, Burke put the team on his shoulders as Michigan came storming back, eventually tying the game on Burke's signature game-tying three-pointer with under five seconds to go.

Trey Burke drains a 30-foot bomb to send the game into OT where Michigan would defeat Kansas! (2013) pic.twitter.com/fZGrWZRCX0 — ThrowbackHoops (@ThrowbackHoops) March 4, 2025

Michigan would get the stop on the ensuing possession on defense and win the game in overtime to pave the way to a Final Four and national title game appearance.

Jordan Poole's shot against Houston

Former Michigan and now New Orleans Pelicans guard Jordan Poole also delivered a signature shot that helped pave the way for the Wolverines to return to a second title game under Beilein.

In the Round of 32 on March 17, 2018, Poole, after two Houston missed free throws to keep the Wolverines alive, received a pass from Muhammad Ali Abdur-Rakhman in deep three-point territory on the right wing and buried the shot as time expired to beat the Cougars by a score of 64-63.

Jordan Poole hits the buzzer beating game-winner to beat Houston! (2018) pic.twitter.com/AGIzWVAgjh — ThrowbackHoops (@ThrowbackHoops) March 7, 2025

Michigan would win its next three games to play Villanova in the national title game, but the Wildcats were too much for the Maize and Blue, along with every other one of their opponents in the tournament that season. on that night.

Still, Poole's shot to help Michigan make a Final Four will go down as one of the most thrilling finishes in tournament history.

Worst Moments

Chris Webber's timeout in 1993

As exciting as the 1992-93 seasons were with the Fab Five, an infamous moment came about for the Wolverines in the 1993 title game against North Carolina.

With Michigan trailing the Tar Heels 73-71, Webber dribbled the ball up the court and picked up his dribble in the corner right by the Wolverine bench and signaled for a timeout with 11 seconds left.

Michigan basketball legend Chris Webber walks out of the tunnel to watch warm up before Texas game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, September 7, 2024. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

The problem? Michigan didn't have any timeouts left. Instead of having a chance to tie or take the lead late in the game, the Wolverines were assessed a technical foul, which all but evaporated any chance they had at pulling out the victory.

While it was a tough moment in Webber's college career, he had a dominant career in Ann Arbor and was the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft a month later and became a five-time All-Star during his 15 seasons in the league.

Top-seeded Michigan upset by Villanova in 1985

Frieder's 1985 Michigan team finished that year with a 26-4 record with hopes to be in the national championship mix.

However, despite being a No. 1 seed, Michigan's NCAA Tournament run that year ended early with a stunning loss to Villanova as the No. 8 seeded Wildcats defeated the Wolverines, 59-55.

Feb 1987; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; FILE PHOTO; Michigan Wolverines head coach Bill Frieder on the sidelines during the 1986-87 season at the Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images | Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

As time wore on, however, it turned out that the loss might not have been so stunning as once thought, as Villanova went on to win the national championship that season.

At the time, the Wildcats became the lowest seed to ever win the NCAA Tournament.

Kentucky's Harrison beats Michigan with late dagger in Elite 8 in 2014

What Michigan did in the 2014 season was equally impressive as what the 2013 team accomplished.

With Burke off to the NBA, Michigan still had a lot of talent on its roster, but had to figure out how to replace the best guard in college basketball.

The Wolverines more than figured it out with Stauskas taking on a heavy on-ball role and helping lead Michigan to a 28-9 season that ended in heartbreak.

In the tournament, Michigan advanced to play Kentucky in the Elite 8 that season, which ended up being a great game between two worthy teams.

Unfortunately for the Wolverines, Aaron Harrison, as he did all tournament long, buried a contested three-point shot over Caris Levert with just over two seconds left to give the Wildcats a 75-72 victory.

Michigan's Caris LeVert defends Kentucky guard Aaron Harrison on the go-ahead shot in the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament March 30, 2014 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Dfp 0331 Um M Jpg 1 1 Gs6teur4 L390721476 | Kirthmon F. Dozier via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The moment was nothing to be ashamed of for Beilein's program, but the tournament was wide open for any team left that season, as the Wildcats went on to advance to the title game before losing to UConn in the final.

If Michigan was able to pull that game out, who knows, maybe they would have been cutting down the nets in Arlington.