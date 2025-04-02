Top Michigan target withdraws name from transfer portal
The college basketball transfer portal is as chaotic as anything in college sports. Athletes are coming in, committing, decommitting, deciding to go into the NBA Draft process, or going back to the school they were originally with. With all of the movement and uncertainty taking place, it's hard to imagine how any head coach navigates their way through it all.
As of this writing, the Wolverines have lost three players to the portal, including Justin Pippen, Sam Walters, and Tre Donaldson. But head coach Dusty May is hard at work utilizing the very same portal to replace that loss in production. May has already found his replacement for Donaldson in North Carolina transfer Elliot Cadeau, a former five-star recruit. May also landed Illinois transfer forward Morez Johnson, Jr on Tuesday.
And While May has had a lot of hits in the portal during his short time in Ann Arbor, he missed on a big target this week.
San Diego St Aztecs big Magoon Gwath was one of the more intriguing portal prospects that Michigan was reportedly targeting. A big that shot over 38% from three-point range last year would have been a great addition to a Michigan program looking to replace the stretch abilities of Danny Wolf, who is presumably going to the NBA. It looks like that prospect is no longer on the table, as Gwath announced that he intends to remain with the Aztecs and go through the NBA Draft process. May and his team have their hand in a few other portal recruiting battles, but it looks like they can cross this one off the board.
