This past week, Michigan basketball dropped both of its out-of-conference matchups, falling 79-73 to Villanova and 99-73 to Creighton, both unranked.

Needless to say, it was a rough showing for the Maize and Blue. Most of the team was disappointing after looking like they were on the rise coming off back-to-back victories the week prior.

Nov 21, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Mike Boynton Jr. reacts during the second half against the Villanova Wildcats at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here is whose stock is up and down after two rough games for UofM

Stock Up: J.P. Estrella

Officially, I think we can say Estrella is the best player for Michigan. If not the best, he is the most impactful.

In the loss to Villanova, Estrella picked up his fourth foul early in the second half and was forced to sit the majority of the half. While he was out, the Wildcats got out to their biggest lead (17 points).

Towards the end of the half, Estrella returned and you can see the difference when he is on the court. He helped the Wolverines cut the deficit to four (77-73). Even if his final stat line didn’t show it, his impact of just being on the floor was massive and he led the team in rebounding with eight.

Nov 11, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward J.P. Estrella (13) dunks in the first half against the Marquette Golden Eagles at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He followed that up with a team-high 22 points against Creighton to go along with nine rebounds. Estrella also shot an impressive 8-for-9 from the floor in the loss.

It is safe to say the Tennessee transfer was one of the only bright spots this past week.

Stock Down: Quinn Costello

It was hard to narrow down the stock-down section, but Costello’s shooting was a massive drop-off.

Last week, the freshman was a stock-up selection due to his efficient shooting. That went out the window in these last two games. In the two losses, shooting a combined 1-for-13 from deep.

Nov 15, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Quinn Costello (8) dribbles defended by William & Mary Tribe guard-forward Josh Baldwin (24) in the first half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shooting under 10% from deep is not going to get the job done. Costello is just a freshman, so I wouldn’t panic. He will just need to break out of that slump when the Wolverines enter Big Ten play if the Maize and Blue want to find success.

Stock Down: Point Guard Position

Elliot Cadeau was underwhelming again, as we saw inefficient scoring and turnover issues.

The problem is, when he is in foul trouble or having an off night, there isn’t another true point guard to take over.

Nov 15, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Elliot Cadeau (3) blocks a shot by William & Mary Tribe forward Stas Sivka (9) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trey McKenney is much better off the ball and Kenny Noland has scored 17 points in six games.

I have a feeling point guard depth will give Michigan problems down the stretch.

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