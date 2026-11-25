Weekly Michigan Basketball Stock Report Following a Winless Week
In this story:
This past week, Michigan basketball dropped both of its out-of-conference matchups, falling 79-73 to Villanova and 99-73 to Creighton, both unranked.
Needless to say, it was a rough showing for the Maize and Blue. Most of the team was disappointing after looking like they were on the rise coming off back-to-back victories the week prior.
Here is whose stock is up and down after two rough games for UofM
Stock Up: J.P. Estrella
Officially, I think we can say Estrella is the best player for Michigan. If not the best, he is the most impactful.
In the loss to Villanova, Estrella picked up his fourth foul early in the second half and was forced to sit the majority of the half. While he was out, the Wildcats got out to their biggest lead (17 points).
Towards the end of the half, Estrella returned and you can see the difference when he is on the court. He helped the Wolverines cut the deficit to four (77-73). Even if his final stat line didn’t show it, his impact of just being on the floor was massive and he led the team in rebounding with eight.
He followed that up with a team-high 22 points against Creighton to go along with nine rebounds. Estrella also shot an impressive 8-for-9 from the floor in the loss.
It is safe to say the Tennessee transfer was one of the only bright spots this past week.
Stock Down: Quinn Costello
It was hard to narrow down the stock-down section, but Costello’s shooting was a massive drop-off.
Last week, the freshman was a stock-up selection due to his efficient shooting. That went out the window in these last two games. In the two losses, shooting a combined 1-for-13 from deep.
Shooting under 10% from deep is not going to get the job done. Costello is just a freshman, so I wouldn’t panic. He will just need to break out of that slump when the Wolverines enter Big Ten play if the Maize and Blue want to find success.
Stock Down: Point Guard Position
Elliot Cadeau was underwhelming again, as we saw inefficient scoring and turnover issues.
The problem is, when he is in foul trouble or having an off night, there isn’t another true point guard to take over.
Trey McKenney is much better off the ball and Kenny Noland has scored 17 points in six games.
I have a feeling point guard depth will give Michigan problems down the stretch.
Sign up for the Michigan Wolverines on SI newsletter for more free coverage
A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams. Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs. While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.Follow JusticeSteiner2