ESPN reveals which Michigan figure is the 'archvillain' in Ohio State's path
Michigan is riding into the 2025 season sky high. Not only did the Wolverines land 5-star phenom Bryce Underwood to fix their passing woes, but Michigan ended the season with a bang. The Wolverines beat both rival Ohio State and Alabama to finish the 2024 campaign.
Entering 2025, Michigan has now beaten the Buckeyes four years running. Once Jim Harbaugh figured out exactly what it took to beat Ohio State -- physicality in the trenches -- Sherrone Moore has carried on with that philosophy. As the acting head coach in 2023, Moore took down Ryan Day and the Buckeyes in the Big House. Then in his first full season as the Wolverines' head coach, Moore went to Columbus as a three-touchdown underdog to upset Ohio State with a broken aerial attack.
It's not shocking that ESPN labeled Ohio State's archvillain entering the season, Sherrone Moore. Adam Rittenberg, who closely covers the Big Ten Conference, went into detail as to why Moore is the villain in Columbus.
"Michigan coach Sherrone Moore has become a problem for the Buckeyes. He might not wear the villain outfit quite as well as predecessor Jim Harbaugh did, but Moore's rise in coaching -- as Wolverines offensive line coach, offensive coordinator and now head coach -- has coincided with Ohio State's longest losing streak (four games) to its archrival since 1991. Moore served as acting head coach during Harbaugh's Big Ten-imposed suspension in 2023, as Michigan punched its ticket to the Big Ten championship game. He then earned the permanent role and pulled off one of the more stunning upsets in the history of The Game in November in Columbus. The story of Moore's coaching career at Michigan is really just beginning, but he has already demonstrated his ability to win the biggest games," Rittenberg wrote.
As Rittenberg noted at the end, Moore's first season wasn't flawless, but he has already proven he can win big games. He coached Michigan to massive wins at Penn State and at home vs. Ohio State in 2023. Then this past season, Moore showed he could adjust his offense in order to win some of the big games. He also showed willingness to adjust his depth chart if needed -- even if all three QBs weren't the right answer in Columbus.
Until Coach Day can show he can beat Michigan, the Wolverines and Moore hold the upper hand in The Game.
