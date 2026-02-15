Steph Curry Plans on Three-Point Contest Return to Match Damian Lillard’s Three Titles

Torn Achilles and all, Damian Lillard won the NBA Three-Point Contest for the third time Saturday night at All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles.

Apparently, the Trail Blazers guard’s win sparked a fire under the greatest three-point shooter of all-time, Steph Curry. Curry has two Three-Point Contest wins, most recently in 2021 where he scored 31 points in a single round.

Lillard tied Larry Bird and Craig Hodges for the most Three-Point Contest wins ever, a record that Curry says he’s now gunning for. He hasn’t competed since his previous win, but he says that will change next year with Lillard’s record-tying win.

“Oh, 100%,” Curry said before Sunday’s All-Star Game when asked if he has to compete next year to match Lillard. “I already scheduled it. We’re going to bring some people—me, Dame and I’ll try to get Klay.”

Steph Curry says he'll do the 3PT contest next year:



"I'll try and get Klay."



This is awesome. 👏🔥



(h/t @ohnohedidnt24)



pic.twitter.com/dzPEGGI5jE — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 15, 2026

Curry isn’t playing in Sunday’s All-Star Game due to injury, but he was sure to give fans a signature shot all the way from the NBC booth during pregame festivities. It took four tries, but he got it:

Steph from the NBC booth pic.twitter.com/JnWUQoEiOB — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) February 15, 2026

In 2015, Curry took down Kyrie Irving and his fellow splash brother Klay Thompson, setting a record for the most points in a final round with 27. Thompson took home the crown in the following year when he was able to tie his former teammate’s mark.

All-Star Saturday has faltered in recent years mostly due to the Slam Dunk Contest’s continued underwhelming fields. Mac McClung provided a renaissance in recent years, but he didn’t compete this year and the event fell short with Heat second-year forward Keshad Johnson winning the prize.

Lillard’s appearance in the Three-Point Contest this year amid injury gave All-Star Saturday some juice and the event may continue to shine with Curry and potentially Thompson back in the fold.

