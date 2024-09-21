Best bet: USC vs. Michigan football bet to take
Michigan will host USC at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS for its first Big Ten game of the 2024 season. The Trojans will get their first taste of Big Ten country as well after coming over to the conference from the Pac-12.
We are going to take a look at a three-leg parlay we think will do well for the big game on Saturday.
- Moss Moss 225+ passing yards
- Donovan Edwards 40+ rushing yards
- Zachariah Branch 40+ receiving yards
This bet comes to +150. A simple $10 wager can win you $15.00
You can place your bet here:
Reasoning:
Michigan no longer has Colston Loveland for this game, who was ruled out prior to the game. The Wolverines already want to run the football and Donovan Edwards figures to see a heavy dose on the ground. He ran for over 80 yards last week and it appears he got some confidence back. 40 yards shouldn't be an issue for Dono and if it is, it's because the Wolverines got down early.
Speaking of getting down early, the Trojans are going to pass and pass some more. Miller Moss has been electric this season and the Wolverines have allowed a ton of yards through the air this season. I wouldn't expect it to be any different on Saturday. Moss throwing for 225+ seems like a great bet and his star receiver Zachariah Branch should also see a ton of targets. He will line up all over the field and try to take advantage of certain matchups.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Injury Report: Michigan football TE Colston Loveland 'Out' vs. USC
Game Predictions: No. 18 Michigan vs. No. 11 USC