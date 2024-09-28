Best bet: Minnesota vs. Michigan football bet to take
It's the battle for the Little Brown Jug on Saturday which will mark the 99th game between Michigan and Minnesota facing off for the oldest trophy in college football. The Wolverines have dominated the series and are currently on a four-game win streak against their rivals. Michigan leads the all-time series, 77-25-3.
The Wolverines are double-digit favorites entering the game after winning a major game last weekend over USC. Michigan ground-and-pounded its way to victory, while Minnesota dropped a home game against Iowa who used the ground game to beat the Gophers.
We are going to take a look at a three-leg parlay we think will do well for the big game on Saturday.
- Michigan ALT line -3.5
- Kalel Mullings 60+ rushing yards
- Darius Taylor 40+ rushing yards
This bet comes to +100. A simple $10 wager can win you $10.00
Reasoning:
Michigan very easily could cover all 10.5 points on Saturday against Minnesota, but the weather appears like it will be a factor. While the wind and rain actually favor the Wolverines, some crazy things could happen if the weather takes a bad turn. Michigan is too talented and is a better team than the Gophers, so dropping that line a little only favors this bet getting hit.
Wolverines' running back Kalel Mullings has surpassed 150 yards in back-to-back games. While I lowered the line for Michigan to win, this is a game that could get out of hand if the Gophers can't do anything against the Wolverines' defense. Mullings could see his touches lower on Saturday if Michigan gets out to a sizeable lead. While I think he gets plenty of touches early, let's not expect another major day from the Michigan running back.
Minnesota running back Darius Taylor is its lead back and the Gophers are hoping to feed him early and often. The Wolverines have been great against the run, and if Minnesota gets down early, it could turn to the passing game. But Taylor has been over 40 yards in all but one game so far this season. It seems like a safe bet that he can gain 40.
