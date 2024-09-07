ESPN College GameDay crew makes picks between Michigan, Texas
Ann Arbor was a popping place on Saturday. ESPN College GameDay, Big Noon Kickoff, and Barstool Sports were all around the Big House in various places hosting their pregame show before Michigan and Texas kicked off.
It marked the first time the two teams squared off in the regular season. The only time the two programs have met is back in 2006 when Vince Young and the Longhorns defeated Michigan 38-37 in the Rose Bowl. Chad Henne, Mike Hart, and Co. took Texas to the brink, but a game-winning field goal crowned Texas victorious.
Both teams started the 2024 season off 1-0, but both teams looked a little different. Michigan defeated Fresno State 30-10. But the Wolverines were rather lackluster on offense. While Texas exploded offensively and took down Colorado State 52-0.
With how the two teams looked in Week 1 and are set to play one another, the College GameDay crew made their pick for the big game.
Here's how the following people picked:
Kirk Herbstreit: Texas
Lee Corso: Texas
Nick Saban: Texas
Desmond Howard: Michigan
Pat McAfee: Michigan
Michael Phelps: Michigan
It was a split decision form the panel. Herbstreit asked Reece Davis to break the tie. He said, "Texas decisively win the game".
The game will kick off within minutes.
