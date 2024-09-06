Game Predictions: No. 10 Michigan vs. No. 3 Texas
Following a season-opening 30-10 victory over Fresno State, No. 10 Michigan faces a stiffer challenge this Saturday as they prepare to host No. 3 Texas (Noon ET / FOX) at the Big House.
This games marks just the second meeting all-time between two of the most stories programs in all of college football, and the first ever matchup in the regular season. The Longhorns defeated the Wolverines, 38-37, in an instant classic at the 2005 Rose Bowl game in the only other meeting of these giants.
Texas is coming off a dominating 52-0 win over Colorado State in Week 1, in which quarterback Quinn Ewers threw for 260 yards, three touchdowns and an interception while completing 20-of-27 pass attempts. The Longhorns gobbled up 545 yards of total offense (355 passing, 190 rushing), while limiting Rams to 192 total yards.
Michigan entered the week as a five-point underdog, but the line has quickly moved to 7.5 in favor of Texas. Kickoff is scheduled for Noon ET at the Big House, with FOX carrying the broadcast. Without further ado, Michigan Wolverines On SI’s editor Chris Breiler, senior writer Trent Knoop and contributing writer Matt Lounsberry share their thoughts on the game below with Two Bold Predictions, Game Previews, and Final Score Predictions.
Chris’ Two Bold Predictions
1. Edwards gets back on track, rushes for over 100 yards
Is what we saw from Donovan Edwards in Week 1 indicative of what we'll see in Week 2, or will we see "Big Game Don" make an appearance on Saturday? I'm going to give Edwards the benefit of the doubt here, particularly since he's proven time and time again that he performs best in big time matchups...and Saturday certainly falls under that category.
2. Michigan avoids turning the ball over on offense
Outside of a bad throw to Fredrick Moore, Davis Warren looked relatively solid in his debut as Michigan's starting QB. He made safe throws and didn't force anything that wasn't there. Not the most exciting brand of football, but avoiding costly turnovers will be key to Michigan getting a win on Saturday.
Trent’s Two Bold Predictions
1. Kalel Mullings out-touches Donovan Edwards once again
This might not seem like such a bold prediction after Week 1, but from what most people went into the season believing — this is somewhat bold. Edwards was supposed to be the Wolverines' lead back, the guy who Michigan could rely on. But after a very shaky first-week performance from Edwards, Michigan could rely on Mullings more to run between the tackles. The Wolverines still need to get Edwards touches and maybe use him more in the receiving game, but those tough-fought carries may belong to Mullings going forward.
2. Michigan sacks Ewers three times
Michigan sacked Mikey Keene three times on Saturday night and the Wolverines had a few more opportunities to add to their total. That's even with Fresno State using a quick pass game to defend itself from Michigan's pass rush. Both Josaiah Stewart and Derrick Moore were fantastic in the opener. Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant weren't their usual selves, but in a big game environment, those two should thrive. Texas' offensive line is one of the best in the country, but so is Michigan's defensive line. With Wink Martindale's aggressive nature, I could see Michigan getting home to a few times on Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers.
Matt’s Two Bold Predictions
1. Michigan holds Texas under 125 rushing yards
The Wolverines defense needs to be special in order for Michigan to pull off the upset here, and that starts with the defensive line. Steve Sarkisian and Texas boast one of the most high-powered offenses in college football, and it'll be tough to shut the Longhorns down for four quarters. With that said, Michigan's defensive front seven is the strength of their football team, and I expect the Wolverines to get the job done against Texas' run game. The Longhorns lost their top two running backs in fall camp, which helps Michigan in this endeavor as well.
2. Dominic Zvada adds two more field goals to his season total
Michigan kicker Dominic Zvada, a transfer from Arkansas State, had an excellent debut for the Maize and Blue, converting field goals from 43, 53 and 55 yards in the Wolverines' win over Fresno State last week. Michigan will likely call on Zvada again this week against Texas, and I see the kicker adding two more field goals to his season total.
Chris’ Preview, Score Prediction
Once again I'm faced with head vs. heart. My head is telling me that Michigan's offense is still very much a work in progress and that you can't beat Texas without scoring points. On the other hand, my heart is telling me that Texas hasn't faced a defense like Michigan's in quite some time, and that the Longhorns offense will struggle to find its rhythm offensively on Saturday. Ultimately, I don't think that Texas is as good as most people think, and I don't think Michigan is as bad as most people think. Both teams score three touchdowns, but Michigan gets two critical field goals from Dominic Zvada - including the game-winner.
Score Prediction: Michigan 27, Texas 24
Trent’s Preview, Score Prediction
I predicted Michigan to win this game before the season began and even though the Wolverines were a little lackluster last weekend, I'll stick with my original prediction. I still think the Michigan defense is legit and this game comes down to the Texas offense against the Michigan defense. If the Wolverines can keep Quinn Ewers on his heels and force a mistake or two, the Wolverines have a legitimate shot to win this game. Being in Ann Arbor also helps. I think we see an improved O-line from Michigan and the run game will get better.
Score Prediction: Michigan 27, Texas 24
Matt’s Preview, Score Prediction
Through much of the summer, I leaned Michigan in this matchup. However, I grew uneasy as the season neared concerning the Wolverines' offensive potential, and that unease only grew after what we saw in Week 1. I legitimately believe that Texas is one of the three best teams in the country this season. The Longhorns won't be intimidated by a rowdy road environment — they overcame that exact thing last season, beating Alabama in Tuscaloosa. Michigan's defense should be one of the best in America again in 2024, but it faces one of the best offensive minds and play-callers in all of football in Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian. The Longhorns will find ways to score, and I don't have faith the Wolverines' offense can keep up.
Score Prediction: Texas 27, Michigan 13
